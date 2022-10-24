Chuck Checks In – 10.24.22

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Boston (3-0, 0-2 on the road) at Bulls (1-2, 0-1 at home) 7PM CT.

Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 6:45

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King.7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan : 27 ppg. Boston: Tatum: 34 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 9per. Boston: Tatum: 8per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5per. Boston: Smart: 6per.

CCI PREVIEW: A busy week for the Bulls starts tonight with the first of four games. The unbeaten Celtics are on a roll averaging 121 points per game. The Celtics are led by the dynamic one-two tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum is averaging 34 points per game. He’s also averaging eight rebounds per game. Brown checks in with a line of 25-5-3. The Bulls need to clean things up defensively after allowing 128 points to the Cavaliers Saturday. Opponents are shooting a league high 46.9% against the Bulls from three point range. The Bulls are also last in opponent’s field goal percentage with opponents shooting an NBA best 51.4% against the Bulls. Is Head Coach Billy Donovan at the point of shaking up his starting lineup? We’ll learn more. tonight.

NBA INJURY REPORT:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: Out (knee).

Alex Caruso: Probable: (Left hamstring).

Boston: Robert Williams: Out (knee).

Danilo Gaalinari: Out: (knee).

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 117, Washington 107 (OT). Donovan Mitchell reeled off his third straight 30+ game to open the season as the Cavs handed the Wizards their first loss of the season. Mitchell is averaging 33 points per game.

Golden State 130, Sacramento 125. The Warriors scored 89 points in the first half. Stephen Curry scored 21 second quarter points. The Kings are winless in their first three games.

Portland 106, Los Angeles Lakers 104. Jerami Grant’s driving layup with seconds left propelled the unbeaten Trailblazers to their third win of the season. LeBron James missed a potential game tying jumper as time expired. The Lakers are winless in three games.

Phoenix 112, Los Angeles Clippers 95. Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history to collect 11-thousand career assists.

Utah 122, New Orleans 121 (OT). The 3-0 Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen’s 31 points and 12 rebounds. Zion Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion. Brandon Ingram was being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms.

Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109. Nick Richards scored 30 points and grabbed a career high 11 rebounds. The Hornets bench outscored the Hawks reserves 52-28. Both teams are 2-1.

Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106. Anthony Edwards pumped in 30 points. Rudy Gobert had a 15-15 night. The 0-3 Thunder are on the clock.