Chuck Checks In – 10.23.22

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 128 Bulls 96. ( Bulls: 1-2, 0-1 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23pts. Cavs: Mitchell: 32pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 7. Cavs: Love: 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 4. Cavs: LeVert and Mitchell: 8 apiece.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Cleveland outscored the Bulls from three point land 48-21.

CCI RECAP: The Cavs got it going early against the Bulls scoring 70 first half points and never looked back against a tired Bulls team playing their third game in four nights. The well rested Cavs had the three rock going led by Kevin Love draining five three pointers and Donovan Mitchell pouring in four long range jumpers. Mitchell was fabulous with 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. No Cavalier player had ever finished the season with a back to back 30 point game until Mitchell.

The Bulls struggled shooting the three ball going 7 of 29. Meanwhile the Cavs shot 56% on the night and out rebounded the Bulls 48-35. Cleveland scored 58 points in the paint.

Zach LaVine made his season debut playing 28 minutes with a line of 23 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

NEXT: Home with Boston Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 126, Orlando 120. Jayson Tatum scored 40 points as the Celtics improved to 3-0.

Indiana 124, Detroit 115. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin tossed in 27 points for the Pacers.

Miami 112, Toronto 109. The Heat picked up their first win of the season in three attempts as Jimmy Butler tallied 24 points. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter.

Milwaukee 125, Houston 105. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points. The Bucks are 2-0. The Rockets 0-3. Milwaukee registered 10 blocks.

Dallas 137, Memphis 96. Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter as the Mavs won their home opener.

Los Angeles Clippers 111, Sacramento 109. Paul George lit up the Kings with a 40-6-6 game.

San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105. The Spurs Shocked the 76ers on the road handing winless Philly its third loss in as many games. Joel Embiid with a 40-13 game.

Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117. Nikola Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all time with his 78th triple-double with a stat line of 19-16-13.