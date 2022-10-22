Chuck Checks In – 10.22.22

FINAL FROM DC: Wizards 102, Bulls 100. (Bulls 1-1, 1-1 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 32pts. Wizards: Kuzma: 26pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:Drummond: 9. Wizards: Avdija:10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Wizards: Beal: 8

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic is the first Bulls center since Nov. 5, 2010 (Joakim Noah) to make at least 10 free throws and shoot 1,000 from the free-throw line. He is the sixth center in Bulls history to accomplish the feat.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls rallied from a 17 point second half deficit only to fall to Washington on a Bradley Beal drive to the rim with 7.4 seconds remaining. DeMar DeRozan’s three point shot failed to drop as time expired as the Bulls returned to the United Center for their home opener Tonight after splitting their first two games on the road.

DeRozan finished with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists. He’s averaging 34.5 in the opening two games. Nikola Vucevic went 12-12 from the foul line and ended the night with 24 points and eight rebounds. Andre Drummond collected 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

The Bulls went to the line 33 times shooting 81% but went 7 of 27 from three point range.

The Bulls will welcome back Zach LaVine Tonight as he makes his season debut against the Cavaliers. Cleveland will be without an All Star guard Darius Garland who is sidelined with an eye injury sustained in their opening night loss to the Raptors.

NEXT: Home Saturday with Cleveland.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 111, Miami 104. The Celtics start the season 2-0. The Heat, 0-2 with both losses coming at home. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 58 points. Boston outscored Miami 42-24 from three point country.

Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving poured in a combined 57 points. The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam had a robust performance of 37-13-11.

Denver 128, Golden State 123. Huge road win for the Nuggets as Nikola Jokic made all 11 of his free throw attempts finishing with a triple-double of 26-12-10. He’s one triple-double away from tying Wilt Chamberlain’s mark for most by a center. Stephen Curry scored 34 for the Warriors.

Portland 113, Phoenix 111 OT. Anfernee Simons runner with seconds left lifted Portland to a home court win. Damian Lillard tossed in 41 points as the Trailblazers improved to 2-0. Jusuf Nurkic bullied the Suns in the paint and on the glass with a 20-17 performance.

New York 130, Detroit 106. Jalen Brunson scored 17 points in his first home game.

Atlanta 108, Orlando 98. Trae Young scored all of his 25 points in the second half. Number one overall pick Paulo Banchero continued his stellar play for the Magic with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Memphis 129, Houston 122. And Morant torched the Rockets for 49 points in 30 minutes.

Utah 132, Minnesota 126 OT. Jordan Clarkson drained seven-three pointers for the 2-0 Jazz. Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Utah.

New Orleans 124, Charlotte 112. Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram added 28-9-7.

San Antonio 137, Indiana 134. The Pacers have not led in either of their first two games this season.