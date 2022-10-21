Chuck Checks In – 10.21.22

GAME NIGHT FROM WASHINGTON DC.

Bulls 1-0 at Wizards 1-0. 6PM CT.

Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 5:45 CT.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM CT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 37 ppg. Wizards: Beal : 23 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17per. Wizards: Kuzma: 13 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 9 per. Wizards: Beal and Morris: 6per.

CCI PREVIEW

Both teams came away with open night road victories respectively in Miami and Indianapolis. The Bulls recorded an impressive win over the Heat as DeMar DeRozan poured in 37 points and dished out nine assists. The Bulls out fought the Heat at crunch time and would not be denied. It was a high character win for the Bulls who played without Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine.

Washington tweaked its roster in the off season picking up Veterans Monte Morris and Will Barton from Denver in the off season. Morris is an underrated Talent whose chief responsibility is to fill a role as a facilitator to Bradley Beal in Washington’s backcourt. Barton is a defender and scorer and over the past several seasons has hurt the Bulls in individual matchups as a member of the Nuggets.

Beal is coming off an injury plagued season missing the last 33 games after undergoing wrist surgery. When he’s right, Beal remains an elite player. His name has cropped up the past few seasons in trade talk, but Beal and the Wizards remain committed to each other long term as Beal inked an extension for a whopping 251 million dollars covering five seasons. Kyle Kuzma is getting better and better and has a boat load of talent. He’s coming off a double-double game of 22 points and 13 rebounds against the Pacers Wednesday night. If Kristaps Porzingis can stay healthy the Wizards will be in contention for post season play. My “X” factor on the Wizards is Rui Hachimura drafted ninth overall in 2019. He took some time off last season handling some personal matters but when he’s on the floor, Hachimura has a definite upside to his game. At 24 he still has time to put it together but needs to be consistent especially on defense. I’m anxious to see how Rookie Johnny Davis’ game translates to the NBA.

NBA Injury Report

Bulls

LaVine: Out. (Left knee. Management)

Ball: Out: (Left knee surgery).

Wizards:

Kispert: Out. (Left ankle)

Avdija: Questionable: (Right ankle)

Carey : Questionable: (concussion)

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Clippers 103, Los Angeles Lakers 97. Kawhi Leonard returned to action for the first time in 16 months, pouring in 14 points and seven rebounds. Russell Westbrook missed all of his 11 shot attempts. The Lakers start the season 0-2.

Milwaukee 90, Philadelphia 88. The Bucks held Joel Embiid scoreless in the second half. Philly is 0-2.

RIP NBA official Tony Brown. A Fantastic man. I spoke to him several months ago…his Courage while going through intense treatment was amazing. I was in awe of his attitude, perseverance and peace. Blessings to his family and the NBA community.