Chuck Checks In – 10.19.22

Game Night From Miami

Bulls (0-0) at Miami (0-0) 6:30 CT.

Radio: 670 The Score : Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6:30 a.m. CT.

CCI PREVIEW

The Bulls open the 22-23 season with three games in four nights as they play a Miami team picked by many to finish in the top five in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat went to game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals only to fall at Boston despite Jimmy Butler’s Monster game. Miami lost PJ Tucker to Philadelphia in the off season and there is no doubt the Heat will miss Tucker’s physicality and defensive prowess. However the Heat still bring the defensive tenacity anchored by Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The Bulls season is all about health, consistency, ball movement and defense. Lonzo Ball is out indefinitely rehabbing from knee surgery. Come on Dosunmu will get the starting assignment and many people such as myself are predicting Dosunmu’s off season work will propel him to the next level this season. We know what Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic can do. The question is the power forward position. Javonte Green is a high energy player who simply makes things happen. Although undersized, Green plays much bigger than his 6-4 stature. Patrick Williams is the “X” factor for the Bulls. Williams is an athletic, gifted player with a boat load of potential. For the Bulls to have a strong season, Williams must deliver on both ends of the floor. Williams will start Tonight.

DeRozan carried a heavy burden last season averaging a career high nearly 28 points per game. Is he capable of replicating those stats this year? Absolutely. However if the Bulls push the ball up the floor leading to transition baskets it will take pressure off DeRozan and LaVine to put up 23-26 points respectively on any given night. LaVine is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with left knee management.

The addition of Andre Drummond should help the Bulls on the glass and his mere presence in the post will boost inside post scoring and rebounding. Goran Dragic provides a smart, crafty scoring reserve.

This is a huge season for Coby White. He’s very much in play of being a game changer, especially when he drains the long ball. He must be consistent with his shot. Dalen Terry was impressive in pre-season and I’m anxious to see how Head Coach Billy Donovan brings him along. I love his motor, enthusiasm, passing, transition style and love of the game.

NBA Injury Report

Zach LaVine: Questionable. Left knee; Injury Management.

Alex Caruso: Probable ; Left calf contusion.

Miami Victor Oladipo: Out; Left knee.

Omer Yurtseven: Out; Left ankle.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 126, Philadelphia 117. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points as the Celtics ripped Philly. Boston interim Coach Joe Mazzulla picked up his first win.

Golden State 123, Los Angeles Lakers 109. Stephen Curry had a fabulous opening night scoring 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds. LeBron James had an impressive line of 31-14-8.

