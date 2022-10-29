Chuck Check In – 10.29.22

FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th player in NBA history to score 20-thousand career points.

CCI RECAP: Despite committing 21 turnovers leading to 30 Bulls points, the Spurs did just enough to come away with a hard fought home court win. The Spurs jumped on the Bulls early leading by as many as 14 points in the opening quarter but the Bulls responded behind DeRozan, Coby White and Andre Drummond. White scored 19 points off the bench. Drummond’s presence as a reserve continued to be impactful recording his second double-double game of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Without Zach LaVine who sat out with left knee management, the Bulls struggled shooting only 33% beyond the arc. LaVine is expected to play tonight against the 76ers.

San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson was terrific with 33 points as was Jakob Poeltl who was a force in the paint with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The Spurs shot 53% from the field, 42% from three point range.

NEXT: Home with Philadelphia Saturday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Minnesota 111, Los Angeles Lakers 102. The Lakers remain winless at 0-5.

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 90. Playing without Joel Embiid (knee) the 76ers won in Canada behind Tyrese Maxey’s career high 44 points.

Milwaukee 119, New York 108. Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 30-14-9 performance as the Bucks remained unbeaten at 4-0.

Cleveland 132, Boston 123 OT Caris LeVert scored 41 points as the Cavs won for the fourth time in five games.

Orlando 113, Charlotte 93. The Magic bag their first win of the season behind Paola Banchero’s 21-12-7 game

Atlanta 136, Detroit 112. The Hawks beat the 1-5 Pistons for the second time in three nights Detroit’s Cade Cunningham scored a career high 35 points

Denver 117, Utah 101. Bones Hyland tossed in 26 points, making eight-three pointers for the Nuggets.

Portland 125, Houston 111. Playing without the injured Damian Lillard, center Jusuf Nurkic delivered a 27 points, 15 rebounds game. Portland improved to 5-1.

Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111 . The Pels played without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.