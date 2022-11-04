CHSAA girls’ soccer: NDA makes late run, but drops heart-breaker to Maria Regina following penalty kicks

VALHALLA, NY — It just wasn’t meant to be.

Notre Dame Academy received a new lease on life thanks to Olivia Molloy’s late goal in regulation, but despite several chances in overtime, the Gators bid to advance to the CHSAA Archdiocesan Tier I Championship game was denied when they dropped a 4-3 decision to Maria Regina in penalty kicks Thursday at Westchester Community College.

The No. 3-seeded Gators, who split two regular-season games against the Tigers (NDA won the first game 3-1, but dropped the second 1-0), ended the season with a 6-11-3 mark overall.

Well. 2 Regina, meanwhile, advanced to the Archdiocesan title game and will meet top-seeded St. Joseph Hill for all the marbles on Monday at the College of Staten Island (3:30). The Winner of that contest will represent the Archdiocese in Wednesday’s CHSAA Intersectional Championship game against the Brooklyn-Queens champ at the Aviator Sports Complex in Brooklyn (6:30).

“It’s obviously disappointing because you would like to see the game decided during the course of play. Nobody wants a game to be decided on penalty kicks, but it’s just part of the game,” said long-time NDA Coach Nick Senise. “We had our opportunities after playing a smart, defensive-minded game.

“Really, it was a great game played by both teams and we don’t like losing this way, but it is what it is.”

Senise was pleased with the all-around play of his defensive unit, including Maitre Sivapatham, Ashley O’Connor, Veronica Kaleta and Ava Saraceno. The back four did a superb job in front of senior goaltender Celia Dulligan, who kept the Gators in the game with several solid stops.

After a scoreless tie at intermission, the Tigers drew first blood at the 59-minute mark. However, the Gators kept their composure and with just nine minutes left in regulation, Molloy obtained possession about 25 yards from the net when she unleashed a shot with her right foot. The senior’s blast curled into the upper left 90 to tie the game at 1-1.

“Not only did (Molloy) score our goal, but she did a great job marking Regina’s top player throughout the game,” Senise said.

NDA carried the momentum of Molloy’s late goal into overtime and, thanks to junior Stella Steiner, it had several chances to notch the golden goal, but couldn’t cash in.

“We carried the momentum from our late goal into the first overtime and we did have multiple chances to end it,” said Senise. “But Regina’s goalie made a couple of nice saves and it stayed tied.”

The Tigers reversed the roles in the second 10-minute OT session, but this time it was Dulligan who kept NDA alive. In fact, she made a beautiful tip-over-the-cross bar stop off a free kick to deny MR.

“CeCe made a few big saves at the end,” praised Senise.

The game went to penalty kicks and although Steiner, Sivapatham and freshman Tima Dzemovski matched Regina’s first three shooters with goals, both teams missed on the fourth attempt.

However, Regina was able to score on its fifth opportunity and after the Gators couldn’t match, the Hartsdale, NY school survived and advanced.

