CHSAA administrators attend the Lamar Holiday Basketball Tournament

This year’s Lamar Holiday Tournament continues the tradition of showcasing great basketball, sportsmanship, and the educational values ​​that are embodied by all the schools taking part. The tournament puts a spotlight on the participating schools and basketball in the Arkansas Valley.

Longtime area school administrators Randy Holmen and Richard Hargrove invited the CHSAA administrators to the tournament as an opportunity for them to see the very best of the small school classifications.

Associate Commissioner Bethany Brookens and Assistant Commissioners Mike Book and Rashaan Davis had been looking forward to the trip for weeks.

“It’s great to have the CHSAA Commissioners come to one of the best small school basketball tournaments in the state. They also get to talk with other school administrators, coaches, and fans,” said Hargrove.

I’m excited! Not only do we get to take in all parts of this tournament, but I get to see CHSAA State Rep and Springfield girls basketball star Brickelle Westphal play,” said Assistant Commissioner Davis.

The tournament brackets include both the boys and girls teams from Eads, Granada, Holly, Kit Carson, McClave, Springfield, Walsh, Wiley.

Kit Carson’s girls basketball Coach Sara Crawford said, “It’s like Homecoming for former tournament participants. So many former players attend this tournament. Traditionally, the winner of this tournament has a strong showing at the state tournament. Kit Carson has been a part of this holiday tournament since about 2007, and it is always amazing.” Crawford is also a member of the CHSAA Board of Directors and the Kit Carson Athletic Director.

In talking to coaches, spectators, and officials, they all love the competitiveness of teams and the school spirit that each team brings, but they all agreed that one of the best parts of the tournament is the announcement of the Melvin Hendrickson Award winner.

This award honors the memory of Melvin Hendrickson, who passed away on July 5, 1980. Melvin lived a life that served as an example of sportsmanship, determination, and of someone who had an unconditional love for the athletes, competitors, and the game.

The Lamar Holiday Tournament is in its 58th year.