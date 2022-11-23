CHS Pirate Boys 2022 Soccer Final

The 2022 Continental High Boys Soccer season had them claiming an OHSAA Division III Kalida District Sectional Championship. The Pirates tournament road started with a pair of home games. The Pirates #6 seed took out Lima Central Catholic 15-0 and Ottawa Glandorf 5-0. A second half penalty kick by Ottoville proved to be the difference in the Pirates District Semifinal. #1 seed Ottoville entered the game without a loss but did not claim the Putnam County League title due to a pair of ties (one by Continental). The Big Green would take the Ottoville District title with a win over #2 seed Kalida, The Big Green would advance to the Regional Final with a win over Mansfield Senior. Ottawa Hills ended the Big Green season at the Regionals Finals 1-0. Ottawa Hills ended up as State runner-up. Grandive Heights took the Division III crown.

The Pirates finished the season 13-5-5 with a 1-2-1 record in the PCL. Kalida took the PCL title with a 4-0-1 PCL record 12-3-4 overall. Ottoville finished second with a 3-0-2 PCL record of 19-1-2. The Pirates Seniors Rhenn Armey and Konnor Knipp Williams left with a slew of offensive and defensive records records in goals, assists, and goalie play.

—Mike Jones, Sportswriter