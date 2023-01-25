CHS, CV soccer struggles – Ceres Courier

Ceres High’s boys soccer team accumulated one win, one loss and one tie in Western Athletic Conference play last week.

The Bulldogs dropped from third to sixth place in the WAC with a 3-1 loss to Los Banos in a makeup game rescheduled because of poor field conditions on Saturday at CUSD Stadium.

“We’re halfway through the season,” head Coach Gilbert Zamora Jr. said. “We’re struggling. I don’t know if we’re going to make it (playoffs) or not.”

Benjamin Larranaga led Ceres High in defeat with one goal.

Luis Flores dished out one assist.

The Bulldogs fell to 4-8-4 overall and 2-3-3 in the league standings.

Ceres High tied Johansen 2-2 on Friday in Modesto.

The Bulldogs had to settle for a draw after the Vikings converted a penalty kick in the final minute.

“It’s a game we should have won,” Zamora said.

Enrique Murrillo led Ceres High with one goal and one assist.

Larranaga scored once.

Flores had one assist.

Ceres High edged Beyer 2-1 on Wednesday in Modesto.

Flores and Yahir Medina both collected one goal.

Fernando Galvan tallied one assist.

“We had an opportunity to win by more,” Zamora said. “We didn’t finish.”

The Bulldogs had six games left on their WAC schedule as of Tuesday.

Ceres High has no room for error.

Cougars 1, Hawks 0

Central Valley’s boys soccer team lost by shutout, 1-0, to Golden Valley on Thursday in Ceres.

The third-place Hawks dropped to 11-4-4 on the season and failed to gain ground in the Central California Conference standings (2-2-0).