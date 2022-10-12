CHS boys’ soccer beats Staunton on Senior Night – Enquirer Democrat

IHSA postseason begins; Staunton advances, North Mac eliminated

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School boys’ soccer team pulled away in the second half and defeated Staunton, 4-1, on Senior Night Oct. 4.

The Cavaliers broke an intermission tie and scored three unanswered goals to win.

Asher Barbre, Ian Bethard, Brody Harris, Nick Rainey and Matt Reiher were recognized prior to kickoff and Reno’s Pizza Hosted a ‘Pack the Place’ event for the team after the game.

In addition, CHS was able to end the South Central Conference season on a high note. The Cavaliers finished as the second place team in the league with a 6-1 record. Their lone loss came against conference Champion Hillsboro Sept. 27.

In other games throughout the week, Carlinville lost 2-0 at Raymond Oct. 3 then ended in a tie with 2021 Sectional opponent

Beardstown to conclude the regular season Oct. 6.

The Cavaliers are 11-8-1 overall heading into the playoffs.

Staunton, which ended the regular year losing 2-1 against Roxana Oct. 5, went 9-11-1 and 4-3 in the SCC.

IHSA postseason begins; Staunton advances, North Mac eliminated

This week marked the start of the Illinois High School Association postseason.

Carlinville, Staunton and North Mac were each assigned to the Class 1A bracket while the Litchfield-Gillespie co-op Panthers were paired within the larger 2A field.

Staunton, a No. 5 seed in the Belleville Althoff Catholic sub-sectional, handled its business against No. 10 Metro East Lutheran in the opening round of the Roxana regional. Rhyse Rucker and Luke DeWitt each scored a pair of goals and the Bulldogs dominated the Knights, 6-1.

Staunton advanced to the regional semifinal and faced off against No. 4 Lebanon Oct. 12. The Winner Drew either top-seeded Father McGivney or Roxana in the title match, which is scheduled for Fri., Oct. 14 at 4 p.m

In the Virden sub-sectional, Carlinville earned a quarterfinal bye as a third seed and battled No. 5 Newton in Effingham Oct. 12. If they advance, the Cavaliers face the victor of No. 2 Teutopolis and No. 6 Altamont in the regional final.

In the opposite quadrant of the bracket, No. 8 North Mac tapped out with a 5-1 loss to No. 7 Riverton in the regional quarterfinals. The victorious Hawks advanced to host No. 2 Williamsville while the Panthers bid Farewell at 4-18.

Litchfield-Gillespie, 8-11 (4-3 SCC), begins postseason play as a Class 2A No. 7 seed Sat., Oct. 15. The Panthers will take to the field on the road at No. 6 Highland. Game time is 11 am

Stay tuned.

Full postseason coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.