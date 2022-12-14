CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and Longview Museum of Fine Arts Unveil Healing Garden Art Museum – The Gilmer Mirror

(Longview, Texas) – Some of the finest artwork in the state of Texas is now on display, a result of a collaboration between CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and the Longview Museum of Fine Art (LMFA).



The “Healing Garden Art Museum,” was officially opened on Tuesday evening with community members, CHRISTUS leadership, and museum representatives showcasing the various art displays that adorn the walls inside CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview.



“We recognize the value of art and the impact it can have on those in our care,” said Todd Hancock, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System president and CEO. “We are thrilled that we can partner with the Longview Museum of Fine Art to provide these great displays.”



Research has shown that artwork in medical facilities can have positive impacts on both patients and caregivers, reducing levels of depression by up to 32%.



The art is on loan from LMFA and will be rotated every six months.



The 27-piece display will include Texas regionalist art from the 1930s to the 1970s as well as student art work that is part of the museum’s 1,200-piece permanent display.



“Longview Museum of Fine Art Board of Trustees and I are proud to Collaborate with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to bring the beauty of art to the community through the hospital’s newly renovated space,” said Tiffany Jehorek, LMFA executive director and curator of exhibits. “We are delighted to be part of enriching lives with CHRIST by sharing some of the unique works in the museum’s holdings.”

Shown in Pictures:

Todd Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHRTISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Tiffany Nolan Jehorek, Executive Director & Curator of Exhibitions, Longview Museum of Fine Arts

