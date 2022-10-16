Christopher Newport Tops Football – Kean University

Next Game: at Rowan University 10/22/2022 | 2:00 PM October 22 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Rowan University History

Union, NJ (10/15/22) – Christopher Newport University used 14 first quarter points to stand up on their way to topping the Kean University football team, 24-13 on Saturday afternoon in NJAC action.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Captains (4-2, 2-0 NJAC) used eight minutes in their opening drive to score the game’s first points. Matt Dzierski found Xander Jedlick for a 20 yard reception, capping a 77 yard drive for a 7-0 lead.

Tanner Ash swung the Pendulum in Kean’s favor on CNU’s next drive as he snagged the first pass of their drive and returned it 24 yards to set up the Cougar offense just outside the redzone. Logan Matthews capped the drive with a 23 yard field goal to put Kean on the scoreboard.

The Captains capitalized on special teams late in the quarter and fell on a muffed punt return to set up excellent field position. Dzierski finished the series himself, scrambling through the middle for seven yards and a touchdown (14-3).

The Cougars used two long receptions from Zymir Mobley and Danny Ianuzzio to pull within four (14-10) Midway through the second quarter.

Both teams were not done as CNU scored another touchdown on their next possession as Dzierski crossed the plane for his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon (21-10).

Kean closed out the first half scoring as Matthews connected on his second field goal of the day, this one a 23 yarder (21-13).

After all that first half scoring, there was only one field goal in the second half, this time by the Captains (a 24 yarder from Ryan Castle) for what would be the final (24-13).

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

Aaron Cottrell led the defense with 17 total tackles while Meir Pittman added nine tackles and one and a half sacks for a loss of 13 yards. Kervin Coleman tallied 16 tackles with one for a loss.

For Christopher Newport, Dzierski was 18-of-24 for 186 yards in the air and one touchdown while adding 51 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. Gunner White crossed the 100 yard mark on all-purpose yardage with 84 rushing and 19 receiving.

UP NEXT:

The Cougars travel to take on Rowan University on Saturday, October 22n.d at 2 p.m