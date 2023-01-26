Christopher Evans named Stoughton High’s next football Coach

For the first time since 1990, the Stoughton High football team will have a new coach.

On Wednesday, the school announced in a press release that Christopher Evans will be the program’s new head coach. He takes over for Greg Burke, who announced his retirement after the season.

Burke had been Stoughton’s head Coach since 1990 and he was inducted the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019. He took the 2006 season off to watch his son play football, but ultimately finished his Black Knight career with a 188-136 -4 career records and four Hockomock League titles.

Evans is a familiar face, having worked in the school as a counselor for the past nine years. He’s also been on the football coaching staff in a variety of roles for the past eight seasons.

Mr. Evans is in his ninth year as a school counselor at Stoughton High. He has been an Assistant Coach with the SHS football program for the past eight seasons, serving as the freshman Coach for three years, moving up to varsity to work with the Offensive line, defensive line, and special teams, and overseeing the offense for the past two seasons. Prior to coaching at SHS, Mr. Evans spent three years assisting at all levels of the Medford High football program. He played high school football for Hockomock League Rival Foxboro and played college football at Merrimack.

“We are very excited to have Coach Evans on board as our head football Coach and we are looking forward to the direction he will take this program. His experience, leadership and his understanding of what football means in a high school setting and to the communities of the Hockomock League is what sets him apart,” Athletic Director Chris Carbone said. “There is a lot of work to be done, but we have a dedicated group of student-athletes and staff, and together, we will plan on building a positive, impactful, and competitive culture for our community here in Stoughton.”

“I feel equally excited and honored to be named the next Stoughton High School football coach,” Mr. Evans said. “Extra curricular activities – in this case football – are such a key to building a positive learning experience for students while also giving this special community a point of pride, emphasis, and bonding. I feel ingrained in this community through my time and experiences here and I am energized by the opportunity to have my role grow here.”

One of the initial goals for Mr. Evans as head coach is to grow the size of the roster.

“We are currently in a unique position as a program – we have strong experience returning yet are really lacking in numbers. It is important that we build on the successes that our current players have experienced while also building a sustainable model for maintaining a competitive roster annually,” Mr. Evans said.

Drawing on his experience as a school counselor, Mr. Evans stressed the importance of having his players excel not only on Friday nights, but away from the gridiron as well. “As head coach it is my responsibility to put our players in the best position to be successful – on and off the field, and through graduation,” he said.

“I would like to send a sincere thank you to all of the parents and guardians of players that I have coached in the past, am currently coaching, and will coach in the future. It is an Honor and a Privilege to work with your student-athletes,” Mr. Evans added. “I can proudly say that each day I get to learn as much as I get to coach. I am excited for the future of Stoughton Black Knight Football.”