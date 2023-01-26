Christopher Evans named Stoughton High’s next football Coach

For the first time since 1990, the Stoughton High football team will have a new coach.

On Wednesday, the school announced in a press release that Christopher Evans will be the program’s new head coach. He takes over for Greg Burke, who announced his retirement after the season.

Burke had been Stoughton’s head Coach since 1990 and he was inducted the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019. He took the 2006 season off to watch his son play football, but ultimately finished his Black Knight career with a 188-136 -4 career records and four Hockomock League titles.

More:Stoughton High football Coach Greg Burke calls it a career after 33 years

More:Hall of Fame calls Stoughton High football Coach Greg Burke

Evans is a familiar face, having worked in the school as a counselor for the past nine years. He’s also been on the football coaching staff in a variety of roles for the past eight seasons.

Stoughton High is naming Christopher Evans as its new head football coach.

Below is the release from Stoughton Public Schools:

The Stoughton High School Athletic Department is pleased to announce that Christopher Evans has been named the next head coach of the Black Knights varsity football team.

Mr. Evans is in his ninth year as a school counselor at Stoughton High. He has been an Assistant Coach with the SHS football program for the past eight seasons, serving as the freshman Coach for three years, moving up to varsity to work with the Offensive line, defensive line, and special teams, and overseeing the offense for the past two seasons. Prior to coaching at SHS, Mr. Evans spent three years assisting at all levels of the Medford High football program. He played high school football for Hockomock League Rival Foxboro and played college football at Merrimack.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button