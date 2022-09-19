Christophe Galtier’s reaction to the Neymar-Messi connection in the goal against Lyon

September 18, 2022, 15:01 hs

Lionel Messi has not yet lowered his high level at this start of the season. The former Barcelona striker scored the only goal between PSG and Lyon.

It was a very typical goal from Lionel, just like we used to see at Barcelona. he received a low pass from Neymar and finished off a powerful shot with his left foot to make it 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Lionel Messi’s goal was his 4th goal in Ligue 1, and in that tournament he has already scored 11 goals, between goals and assists. A lot, considering that he has barely played 8 games.

How did Galtier react?

After the goal, while the team celebrated, the camera focused on Galtier, who was smiling like a proud pope at how well his two star strikers understood each other. Christophe Galtier has made it clear that he is an admirer of Neymar’s football, and obviously Messi’s too.