Christner family constructs disc golf course in Rice Park

While a traditional golfer throughout his life, Rex Christner of Hutchinson started playing disc golf a little over two years ago while visiting his son in Utah and “instantly fell in love with it.”

So much so, they put away the Clubs and started buying discs, which are like Frisbees but smaller and heavier.

“It’s easier on the body, and it’s free,” said Christner, 67.

But while learning to play, he struggled on the two courses offered by Hutchinson.

Neither, they said, is friendly to beginners. The course in Carey Park is long, while the one in Rivers Banks Orchard Park is very technical, with lots of trees to get through or around.

“Orchard is not the place to learn,” Christner said. “Most holes have 30 or 40 trees to miss between the tee box and the basket, and it can get really frustrating. There are so many trees I lost a lot of discs in the first six months I played.”

