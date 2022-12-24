Christmas Wishlist: Ole Miss Rebels Edition

Merry Christmas (Eve) and Happy Holidays from everyone at The Grove Report.

The Ole Miss Rebels will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Dec. 28 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, but there is plenty that the Rebels would like to have this holiday season. With the Bowl game still days away, Let’s take a look at what Ole Miss is asking Saint Nicholas for this winter.

1. A Bowl Game Win

Ole Miss lost its final three games of the regular season in 2022, and Rumors around Lane Kiffin’s future in Oxford towards the end of the campaign dampened a lot of the momentum that the football program had established earlier in the fall.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button