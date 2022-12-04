“Christmas Is for Giving” Shop Open at Conroe Art League

CONROE, TX – The Conroe Art League has been transformed into a vibrant holiday Marketplace for the annual “Christmas is for Giving” program, with more than 100 pieces of art, jewelry and sculpture available for purchase at the gallery at 127 Simonton Street in downtown Conroe.

Some of Conroe Art League’s 100 pieces of art, jewelry, and sculpture available for purchase at the gallery at 127 Simonton Street during its “Christmas is for Giving” program. Photos by Tiffany Marascio, Hello Woodlands.

The centerpiece of the month-long event is the special exhibit, featuring 70 works of art by 38 artists, each priced at $150 or less.

“With so many options available in the gallery, shoppers can find that special gift for friends and family while carrying out CAL’s theme of ‘Christmas Is for Giving’,” said Pam Markam, president of the Conroe Art League. “Visitors to the gallery have the opportunity to purchase unique art by local artists, selecting from a variety of media. At the same time, CAL’s profit from all sales of the affordable art will be used for CAL’s Student Awards program in May.”

“This is a very special month in the gallery,” Markam noted, “with multiple events throughout December. In addition to the ‘Christmas Is For Giving’ feature, the gallery will showcase winning art works from the Conroe Art League Fall Show, with 21 works from the judged competition.”

Advertisement

December 8 through 11, artist Brenda McDougall and art photographer Patti Gary will display their works in a special exhibit in the gallery, with an opening reception December 9 from 6 to 8 pm

Conroe Art League and the Gallery at the Madeley Building, which features monthly exhibits, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm A virtual tour of the current show and past exhibits is available on the CAL website ConroeArtLeague.com.

Conroe Art League promotes art in the community, providing educational classes and workshops, offering opportunities for shared art experiences, providing Scholarships for art education, and sponsoring exhibits in the CAL gallery and throughout the community. For information about classes, exhibits and membership, visit ConroeArtLeague.com. CAL is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts and the City of Conroe and is a member of the Greater Conroe Arts Alliance.

Advertisement



