Christmas golf gift opportunities | Cape Gazette

Nice gift options remain available locally for family and friends of Cape Region golfers.

Lefty’s TopGolf Swing Suite

Earlier this fall, Lefty’s opened its Top Golf Swing Suite Simulator attraction as part of a redo of the former laser tag space at the popular entertainment center off Route 1 near Dartmouth Drive.

The Simulator features lounge seating and ready access to food and beverage options, along with games beyond golf such as baseball pitching or soccer.

Rates vary depending on weekday/weekend dates and party size and reservations are highly recommended. Gift certificates are available at iloveleftys.com.

The Rookery

The Rookery offers several discounts at its pro shop at 27052 Broadkill Road, east of Route 1.

Golf shoes, shirts and golf bags are 25% off, with select golf clubs on sale at 35% off normal retail. In addition, Director of Golf Butch Holtzclaw and head pro Kyle Deas are selling half-hour golf lessons for $50. Gift certificates are also available.

The course is open from 8 am to 4 pm For more information, go to rookerygolf.com or call 302-684-3000.

Hooper’s Landing

Hooper’s Landing offers public golf in Seaford at reasonable prices. Cape Henlopen High alum Mike Connor is the head golf pro.

Connor says men’s golf polos are 30% to 40% off, with ladies’ clothing at 40% off. Footjoy shoes are 25% off. All putters and wedges are 15% off and TaylorMade Stealth Demo Drivers are also available.

He is also selling lesson packages. You can buy five hour-long lessons for $280.

The course is open from 8 am to dusk. For more information, go to hooperslanding.com or call 302-629-2890.

American Classic Golf Club

American Classic near Midway continues to generate a fun-loving atmosphere.

Club manager Britt Morrison announced a gift certificate sale for Monday, Dec. 12. A $50 gift card earns an additional $10 credit for the purchaser’s club credit. A $100 gift card earns a $20 credit, and a $150 card earns a $30 credit. A $200 gift card earns a $40 credit, and a $250 card earns a $50 credit.

The club also has a nice selection of stocking stuffers such as balls and other small items.

The club is open every day from 8 am to dusk. For more information, call 302-703-6662 or visit americanclassicgolf.com.

Steve Smith PGA

Local PGA golf professional Steve Smith takes reservations for Lessons at his Swing Suite at 37156 Rehoboth Avenue Extended, near the Verizon store on Route 1.

Gift certificates are available for those seeking a tune-up or with an interest in making a great start for the upcoming season.

Contact Smith at 302-236-3645 or by email at [email protected]

Stenger’s Shamrock Farms Par 3

Bob and Wendy Stenger’s Charming par 3 layout at 22222 Saw Mill Road west of Milton is open year round. Green fees are $16 and pull cart rentals are only a dollar.

Gift certificates are available, and the course is open from 8 am to dark. Call 302-684-1808 for more information or go to shamrockpar3golf.com.

Heritage Shores

Brett Marshall joined Heritage Shores earlier this year as its director of golf. Marshall is familiar to longtime Cape Region Golfers as the manager of the former Ruddo’s Golf store on Route 1, or more recently as one of the golf pros at Ocean City Golf & Yacht Club in Berlin, Md.

Through Dec. 11, Heritage Shores is offering 10% discounts on its gift certificates. Outerwears and golf bags are 20% off, along with 40% off for shirts at its pro shop at 1 Heritage Shores Circle in Bridgeville. For more information, call 302-337-9910.

Midway Par 3

This family-owned golf course is a longtime Cape Region favorite for locals and tourists.

Barb Jones said they are selling newly regripped used golf clubs as well as a regripping service for players wanting to fix their current set.

The course is just off Route 1 at 34578 Pinnacle Road. Call 302-645-7955 or go to midwaypar3golf.com for gift certificates or more information.

Baywood Greens



Head golf pro Anthony Hollerbeck said the “exclusively public” golf course near Millsboro had a great 2022 golf season.

With new inventory coming at the start of the new year, Baywood’s pro shop is selling down its current stock. You can still find plenty of stuff along with gift certificates.

For more information, go to Baywoodgreens.com or call 888-844-2254.

Mulligan’s Pointe

The popular Georgetown golf club offers membership plans and packages for 2023, along with gift certificates and other pro shop options.

For more information, go to mulliganspointe.com or call 302-856-3363.

Plantation Lakes

The Millsboro golf course’s clubhouse and pro shop are well worth a visit for gift certificates, apparel, or club equipment. Current hours are from 9 am to 4 pm

For more information, go to plantationlakesclub.com or call 302-933-8072 ext. 103.

Club Champion

The club fitting company added new locations and a broader array of equipment options in 2022, including a trade-in partnership with 2ndswing.com.

Gift card options include a physical version as well as digital options.

The Delaware store is at the Christiana Town Center near Newark, 521 West Main St., Suite 8B. For more information, call 302-731-7278 or go to clubchampiongolf.com.