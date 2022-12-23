Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch

Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in.

One of those games finds the next phase of this year’s College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii.

And that leads into an 11-game slate of NFL games on Christmas Eve that finds several playoff contenders in action.

Here’s your schedule for football on Christmas Eve and how you can watch and stream it all for the holiday.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl

MTSU vs. San Diego State

Sat., Dec. 24 | 8 pm | ESPN

Point spread: San Diego State comes into the game as the 6.5 point favorites against Middle Tennessee State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book sets the over/under mark at 47.5 points for the game.

Moneyline: SDSU -300 | MTSU +200

FPI prediction: San Diego State has the narrow 53.7 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with MTSU at 46.3 percent to win, according to the Football Power Index computer Prediction model that Picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.

Spread Consensus pick: San Diego State -6.5

NFL games on Christmas Eve

All times Eastern

Bills at Bears

Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 pm | CBS

Point spread: Bills -8

Saints at Browns

Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 pm | CBS

Point spread: Browns -3

Texans at Titans

Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 pm | CBS

Point spread: Titans -3

Seahawks at Chiefs

Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 pm | Fox

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Giants at Vikings

Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 pm | Fox

Point spread: Vikings -4

Bengals at Patriots

Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 pm | CBS

Point spread: Bengals -3

Lions at Panthers

Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 pm | Fox

Point spread: Lions -2.5

Falcons at Ravens

Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 pm | Fox

Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Commanders at 49ers

Sat., Dec. 24 | 4:05 pm | CBS

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Eagles at Cowboys

Sat., Dec. 24 | 4:25 pm | Fox

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Raiders at Steelers

Sat., Dec. 24 | 8:15 pm | NFL

Point spread: Steelers -2

