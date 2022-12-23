Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch

Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in.

One of those games finds the next phase of this year’s College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii.

Going bowling: College football Bowl game schedule, scores for 2022

And that leads into an 11-game slate of NFL games on Christmas Eve that finds several playoff contenders in action.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button