Christmas Cheer is $67,000 short of its fundraising goal with only days left

Christmas is a time of Joy and celebration, but it can also be a time of stress and financial strain for many families with the rising cost of living, leaving hundreds relying on community generosity.

Barrie & District Christmas Cheer, a nonprofit organization, is racing against the clock to meet its fundraising goal for the holiday season, with 1,700 local families relying on hampers of food and toys.

The organization says it is $67,000 short of its $280,000 goal with only three days left.

Christmas Cheer president, Steph Quenneville, stated that the organization is “cutting it close” and will be packing hampers right up until distribution time on Christmas Day.

The organization says it needs specific items to meet demand and asks for cash donations to purchase items such as toys for boys and girls ages seven to nine, puzzles for all ages, and stuffed animals.

Donations can be made directly to Christmas Cheer online, or by texting the word ‘CHEER’ to 30333 – the donation amount will be added to your wireless phone bill.

The Charity and those it serves rely heavily on community generosity, local business owners, and corporate sponsors to make its annual distribution a success.

For more information on donating, including dropping items off, visit Christmas Cheer Barrie.