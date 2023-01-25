Christmas Appeal seeks late push to meet 2022-23 goal

The St. Charles Borromeo food pantry is one of many recipients of funds raised through the Catholic Courier’s Christmas Appeal. (Courier file photo)

With just a few weeks remaining in the campaign, the 53rd-annual Catholic Courier/Catholic Charities Christmas Appeal is more than $9,500 short of its 2022-23 goal.

The appeal raises money for the emergency fund of the various Catholic Charities offices and Affiliated agencies throughout the Diocese of Rochester.

As of Jan. 20, the 2022-23 campaign had raised $36,407.12 from 380 donors, according to the Courier‘s office manager, Kim Woodams, who oversees the appeal. This figure is 79 percent of the campaign’s $46,000 goal and more than $8,000 shy of last year’s $45,306 tally from 436 donors.

Some donations to the 2022-23 Christmas Appeal were made through the United Way’s annual ROC the Day fundraising event, which took place Nov. 29, 2022. During this 24-hour event for Rochester-area not-for-profit organizations, the Christmas Appeal raised $1,962.20 from 27 donors, which was up more than $900 from the previous year’s ROC the Day results.

Karen A. Dehais, president and Diocesan director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester, said the people who rely on Catholic Charities’ services need them more than ever this year.

“Right now, there are more children, families and seniors in great need now than at any time so far in the 21st century,” she said. “Soaring costs for food, for fuel, for clothing, prescriptions and shelter are inflicting pain across our region. The generous donors who support this appeal make it possible for Catholic Charities to care for our Neighbors across 12 counties and respond to the unprecedented requests for assistance from people who seek help meeting essential needs.”

The appeal continues through Feb. 28. To contribute, send checks payable to Christmas Appeal to the Catholic Courier, PO Box 24379, Rochester, NY 14624. Please complete the coupon available to download here or otherwise include your name, address, city, state, ZIP code and telephone number , and indicate whether the gift is being made in honor or memory of someone.

