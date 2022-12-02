Christkindl Market coming to Charlevoix Circle of Arts

CHARLEVOIX — The Charlevoix Circle of Arts will Transform into a German-style holiday festival with an artisan market from noon to 5 pm on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Christkindl Market event will include indoor and outdoor activities, food, drinks, and a festive shopping experience with handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list.

“We planned this event in conjunction with the Holiday Merchant Open House and Hot Cocoa Contest to add to the festivities and holiday atmosphere in downtown Charlevoix that day,” said executive director Sarah Matye. “We encourage people to shop locally and enjoy this season in our community by visiting the Circle of Arts, as well as other downtown establishments.”

Outdoor food and drink vendors on site that day include Kiwanis Club of Charlevoix selling bratwurst and sauerkraut, and Stiggs Brewery serving beer. CCA will also have Gluhwein, a traditional German mulled wine found at many Christkindl markets, along with other snacks and beverages. Visitors can warm up around several firepits and enjoy live music by the Foghorn Jazz Band (from 1-2 pm), Charlevoix Middle and High School Performing Arts Students (from 2-3 pm), and The Significant Others (from 3-5 pm ). Inside, visitors can shop unique items from over 40 local crafters, makers, artists, jewelers and more. Children’s activities will take place from 1-3 pm and include holiday cookie decorating, face painting and visits with Santa.

The Christkindl Market is free and open to the public thanks to the sponsorship support of DCL, Inc., and the help of many community volunteers.

Charlevoix Circle of Arts is located at 109 Clinton St. in downtown Charlevoix. For more information about the Christkindl Market event or Charlevoix Circle of Arts, call (231) 547-3554 or visit www.charlevoixcircle.org.