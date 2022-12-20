Christie’s Sells Record $8.4 Billion in Art, Spurred by Big Estates and Young Bidders

Christie’s International said Monday it sold $8.4 billion in art this year, up 17% from the year before, lifted by the $1.6 billion total estate sale of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and an influx of Millennial Collectors globally.

Christie’s said its sales broke down to $7.2 billion in auction sales this year, up 33% from 2021, and $1.2 billion in privately brokered art sales, down 29% from a year ago.

The auction house reported its earnings days after Rival Sotheby’s said it sold $7.7 billion in 2022, down 7% from the year before. Phillips sold $1.3 billion in art this year, up from $1.2 billion last year.

The auction industry’s mixed picture suggests a global marketplace in generational flux. The world’s top auction houses are jockeying for the chance to Resell blue-chip collections amassed by baby boomers—while also courting Younger buyers who want watches, handbags and contemporary artists of their own generation.

In May, the auction house sold an Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe for $195 million.

Chief Executive Guillaume Cerutti said the overall shift is creating a “challenging microenvironment” that’s compelling auctioneers to score big-ticket consignments while also appealing to Collectors under age 40 who don’t exactly crave what their parents did.

Millennial collectors are snatching up luxury goods such as Birkin bags.

The roughly 1,200 millennials who now bid regularly in its sales, Christie’s said, are far more comfortable bidding online than older collectors, but are starting at lower prices. This has proven to be a boon for objects that come in larger, verifiable editions such as handbags, watches and wine.

But the house said these newcomers are broadening into photography, design and art, bidding for or winning 30% of the house’s luxury and contemporary offerings this year. The Millennial Ascent has already pushed up prices for Younger painters including Matthew Wong, Christina Quarles and Nicolas Party.

The rising class is also more diverse than in generations past, with the house reporting that 31% of its Millennial Collectors this year were women, compared with only 20% of its boomer clientele.

Younger buyers are also going after luxury watches, such as this Richard Mille timepiece.

Around 40% of Christie’s Younger buyers also hailed from Asia, the house said, offering insight into that region’s changing taste in art. Francis Belin, president of Christie’s Asia, said Younger Collectors across Asia are moving away from classic Asian art to join in the global hunt for Western luxury items and art. Partly as a result, Christie’s said its sales of Asian art fell 20% to $397 million this year compared with 2021. Art sales through Asian hubs, namely Hong Kong, also fell 20% year-over-year, to $833 million.

Still, Mr. Cerutti said Asian buyers proved “absolutely crucial” to the success of Mr. Allen’s estate sale in November—the demographic won 29% of the value of the computer software pioneer’s November estate sale, which saw five works sell for more than $100 million apiece.

The photograph ‘Le Violon d’Ingres’ by Man Ray sold for $12.4 million.

Top pieces from Mr. Allen’s estate included examples by Georges Seurat and Vincent Van Gogh. The sale now ranks as the world’s most expensive estate ever sold.

In May, the house also fared well selling a $195 million Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe, “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” from the estate of Swiss Dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann. The pop icon is now the priciest 20th-century artwork ever sold at auction. The house also reset the record for any photograph at auction in the same month, when it sold Man Ray’s “Le Violon d’Ingres” for $12.4 million.

The house said it sold $6.2 billion in 20th and 21st-century art this year, up 21% from last year, and it sold $988 million in luxury goods, up 2% over last year.

