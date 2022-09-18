Christian Pulisic’s best goals in Blue | News | Official Site

Happy 24th birthday, Christian Pulisic! To celebrate his special day we have picked out our favorite strikes scored by the American during his time in Blue…

The birthday boy has 25 Chelsea goals to his name, 19 of which come in the Premier League and five come in the Champions League. The other came in the 2020 FA Cup final.

Burnley (A) – 2019/20

Pulisic’s first-ever Chelsea goal is one to remember. After his arrival in the summer of 2019, the Tricky Winger netted a Chelsea hat-trick on matchday 10 of the first season of Frank Lampard’s management.

His first of this trio was exquisite: first using his pace to get away from the Burnley defence, before a quick stepover saw him push the ball onto his weaker left foot and finish into the bottom corner, leaving Nick Pope with no chance.

Man City (H) – 2019/20

After a mix up at the back among the City ranks, Pulisic latched onto the error emphatically and took on Ilkay Gundogan inside the opponent’s half, beating him for pace, before finishing excellently.

It was a goal that ensured Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions, with this game still behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was a goal that encapsulated all of the American’s wonderful trickery, which he often shows when running at defenders.

Real Madrid (A) – 2020/21

Is this one of Christian’s most vital goals in Blue? The American smashed home an opener in Madrid in our Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid in 20/21, a goal that was influential in us lifting Europe’s most coveted Prize for the second time.

Pulisic made it 1-0 after just 14 minutes in the Spanish capital, before Karim Benzema leveled for the hosts. We won the second leg 2-0, with Christian’s goal Massive for us in the 3-1 aggregate score.

Lille (H) – 2021/22

Pulisic scored in both legs of our Champions League last 16 tie with French side LOSC Lille, but it’s his goal in the home leg which caught the eye.

After phenomenal work from N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park, the Frenchman slotted in the Winger who then took the ball into his path and beat Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim with a smart finish.

West Ham (H) – 2021/22

With just a few games left of the 21/22 season, Chelsea needed a win over London rivals West Ham to cement our claim for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

After a robust and stubborn away display by the Hammers, we needed the American to come up Trumps in the 90th minute of the match, as he finished coolly with his left foot to get us the three points!