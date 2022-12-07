Christian Pulisic subbed out of World Cup game after ugly Collision with Iran goalie

Christian Pulisic was subbed off at Halftime after scoring the United States’ winning goal of the game against Iran seconds before he collided with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

The 38th-minute goal eventually gave the US a 1-0 win in a game it needed to win to advance to the Round of 16 against the Netherlands on Saturday. Pulisic was able to get his right foot on a ball from Serginho Dest as he hurtled towards the Iranian goalie.

Beiranvand’s left knee and Shin appeared to make contact with Pulisic’s stomach and groin as the two clattered into the net. Pulisic was down on the ground and writhing in pain after the goal and was unable to celebrate his first goal of the World Cup.

Pulisic was tended to by the United States’ training staff and the game restarted after Trainers moved Pulisic behind the Iran goal. The game restarted with the USMNT having just 10 players on the field as Pulisic was still getting tended to.

Pulisic limped towards the sideline and it appeared for a brief moment that he may need to be substituted right away. He was able to return to the game minutes later and played the rest of the first half as the US held onto its 1-0 lead but was subbed off at Halftime for Brenden Aaronson.

The final minutes of the second half got quite nervy as there were nine minutes of stoppage time added to the full 90 minutes. Iran had a couple of decent chances over the course of the second half and also had a very weak shout for a penalty in stoppage time. The penalty wasn’t given and the US kept Iran at bay.

Iran had most of the possession for the final 20 minutes but ended up with just four total shots and one shot on goal while the US had 12 shots and five on frame.