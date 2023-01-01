Christian Pulisic earns Graham Potter’s trust at Chelsea

The return of the Premier League after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has started on a positive note for Christian Pulisic, who throughout 2022 experienced difficult times at club level by losing his place in the starting lineup with Chelsea. However, this situation seems to have begun to take a new turn, and it looks as though Pulisic is seeing light in the darkness.

The two games the Blues have had in the Premier League have seen the US forward startsomething that had happened only twice before under Graham Potter.

The Boxing Day game against Bournemouth was the first of two consecutive starts that Christian Pulisic has had for Chelseaa game in which he performed well and was unfortunate not to contribute with goals or assists in the tie.

This Sunday, in Chelsea’s first outing of 2023, Graham Potter once again opted for Pulisic, who delivered an outstanding performance, having a hand in the London team’s first goal. However, Chelsea failed to grab all three points after conceding against Nottingham Forest with a goal from Serge Aurier in the 63rd minute.

London (United Kingdom), 27/12/2022.- Christian Pulisic (R) of Chelsea in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth in London, Britain, 27 December 2022.

Vince Mignott EFE

Christian Pulisic is becoming a fan favorite

After the draw against Nottingham Forest, ‘Captain America’ was considered by many people on social media as the best player on the pitch at the City Ground.

Several users on Twitter pointed to Pulisic as the most involved footballer with the best showing of skill and creation of opportunities during the 87 minutes in which he was on the pitch.