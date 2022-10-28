Christian McCaffrey Reveals His 1 Goal Playing For San Francisco 49ers – AthlonSports.com

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves across the NFL last week when they traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

In the week since, the NFL world has been abuzz about what McCaffrey could accomplish in Kyle Shanahan’s loaded offense.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, McCaffrey said he’s not worried about what his stats will look like. He only has one goal: winning games.

“Yet more Christian McCaffrey: ‘I don’t try to put exterior pressure on me. I want to win. I want to win for this team. I want to win for these guys. I want to win for the whole Bay Area. They did give up a lot to get me, so there’s definitely a sense of urgency. I want to win.’ — David Lombardi

According to David Lombardi of the Athletic, McCaffrey acknowledged that there is an added sense of urgency to help the team win because of how much draft capital the 49ers gave up to acquire him. San Francisco sent Carolina second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 as part of the deal.

McCaffrey is no stranger to putting up big numbers. In 2019, he became the third player in NFL history to accumulate more than 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season.

However, his usage will likely decrease a bit in San Francisco’s offense that also features another versatile weapon in Deebo Samuel, plus tight end George Kittle and wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

That’s apparently just fine with McCaffrey.

McCaffrey played 23 snaps in the 49ers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, his first game in San Francisco. He will look to both shoulder a larger workload and taste his first win as a 49er when the team faces the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.