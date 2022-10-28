Christian McCaffrey Reveals His 1 Goal Playing For San Francisco 49ers – AthlonSports.com

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves across the NFL last week when they traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

In the week since, the NFL world has been abuzz about what McCaffrey could accomplish in Kyle Shanahan’s loaded offense.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, McCaffrey said he’s not worried about what his stats will look like. He only has one goal: winning games.

