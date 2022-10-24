Christian McCaffrey flashes in 49ers debut, but TBD if he’s enough to get SF to a Super Bowl title

Granted the unit was not at full strength: Defensive tackle Arik Armstead missed his second consecutive game with a foot injury, and safety Jimmie Ward was playing his first significant action since overcoming a hamstring injury followed by a broken hand. But that shouldn’t be enough for them to look as completely overmatched as they were against the Chiefs.

All of which brings me back to this: Might the 49ers have been wiser to use their draft capital at other positions, where there was a greater need, instead of at running back, where there is a solid group?

If you were to rank the areas of concern for them Entering the week, the list likely would have gone, in order: cornerback, interior defensive line, interior Offensive line. Running back would have been somewhere behind better weather.

In the team’s defense, quality cornerbacks don’t grow on trees. The 49ers looked, but there were none available. They are known to be content along the defensive line because Armstead is expected to return at some point, but that still begs the question of how the potential season-ending absence of Javon Kinlaw (knee) will affect their depth and rotation.

Shanahan is gifted enough in his play design that perhaps he feels he can get by with what he has along the Offensive line; however, the performance of the unit says otherwise. It has been inconsistent, at best, in part because left tackle Trent Williams, arguably the best in the game at his position, missed time with a high ankle sprain.

Maybe the 49ers believe McCaffrey is dynamic enough to help them outscore opponents if necessary. On Sunday, they used him in the backfield as a runner, and put him in the slot and on the perimeter in the pass game. He gained 38 yards on 8 carries, and had 24 yards on 2 receptions. When he’s on, he is a Matchup nightmare, capable of scoring from anywhere at any time. But might he be a luxury to them?

Fact is, Shanahan has a history of taking what is perceived to be less and making more out of it at that position. He had a different leading rusher in each of his first five seasons. Three of them were undrafted (Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson), one was taken in the sixth round (Elijah Mitchell), and another he inherited was a second-rounder (Carlos Hyde). None reached 1,000 yards rushing, but four averaged at least 4.7 yards a carry. Hyde averaged 3.9.

McCaffrey clearly is better than any of them, but enough that it will make a significant difference when there are needs elsewhere? And particularly when he missed 20 games due to injury in the past two seasons?

The 49ers would argue that he’s a necessity, not only because of what he can do on his own, but also because of how he can help others. Their leading Offensive Threat for most of the past two years has been Deebo Samuel, the wideout/running back, depending on the play call and need.

But the reality is Samuel’s effectiveness decreases the more you ask him to do because he’s not as fresh. There are times when Shanahan might anticipate that he’s on the field only to realize either he or the position Coach has removed Samuel from the game to take a breather.

Which brings us back to McCaffrey. His presence will take some of the weight off Deebo. It will allow both of them to be fresh, which, in theory, should help the offense.

“He’s not going to be the savior,” said tight end George Kittle, “but he’s definitely going to help us out.”