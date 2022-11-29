Christian Izien declares for 2023 NFL Draft

All season long, it was said that Christian Izien has a chance to play on Sundays. Now, he will officially chase his goal of reaching the next level.

On Monday night, the veteran defensive back announced via Twitter that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his career at Rutgers, Izien started a total of 40 games over four years. They totaled 303 tackles, 19 passes defenses, 15.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions in 50 games.

In 2022, Izien started 11 games at safety. He finished with 84 tackles, which was second on the team, along with five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and four passes defended.

Izien is one of many Seniors for the Scarlet Knights that has been granted an extra year of Eligibility due to the pandemic. He will forgo his final season to test the waters in the NFL Draft. Rutgers will also wait on decisions from the likes of Johnny Langan, Willie Tyler, Curtis Dunlap, David Nwaogwugwu, Deion Jennings, and Kess Abraham.