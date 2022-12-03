Christian Gilliland’s Northpoint basketball role has changed. Here’s how

Christian Gilliland has a significant role with the Northpoint Christian School basketball team:

Everything goes through him.

On offense, his team looks to him for big plays and big baskets. On defense, his coach, Barry Gray, uses him as the conduit for communication when changing the defensive sets. In Northpoint’s 47-45, buzzer-beater loss to Trezevant on Friday night, Gilliland had to do it all.

They scored 24 points in the loss and shouldered most of the responsibility in keeping the Trojans (1-3) in the game.

“I’ve been proud of his shot selection,” Gray said. “He’s had four games in a row like that. “He’s been efficient offensively, no doubt about that, really when it matters.”

Part of why Gilliland is so important is because the Trojans lost two Seniors from last season that helped with the scoring load. The other reason is because Gilliland averaged 24.6 points last season. Despite being the dominant scorer, he said he doesn’t feel the pressure of not only keeping his consistency in the scoring category, but also being the player his teammates look to.

“I’ve been playing with (these guys) my whole life,” Gilliland said. “I trust them just as much as I trust our team last year. We still have the same chemistry. I don’t feel the pressure at all .”

This season, Gilliland, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, wants to work on stretching his game to the perimeter and find ways to involve his teammates.

During the loss to Trezevant, all of Gilliland’s shots came inside the lane, several of them second-chance opportunities and quite a few of his points came from the free throw line. That’s his strength, scoring inside.

But to continue to grow his recruiting profile, which features no offers but Division I interest from Memphis, Belmont, Chattanooga, and a few others, he knows he has to be a better all-around scorer. And if nothing more, he has to do it to achieve his goal of playing in the state tournament and competing for a state championship this season.

“I just have to play my game, play my best,” he said.

Gilliland isn’t worried about March, however. Not yet, anyway.

“We have to finish out close games like this and trust ourselves more,” Gilliland said. “… I have to do more besides scoring. I have to do more stuff like box out, get more rebounds, play more as a team .”

Reach Wynston Wilcox at [email protected] and on Twitter @wynstonw__.