Christian Gilliland’s Northpoint basketball role has changed. Here’s how

Christian Gilliland has a significant role with the Northpoint Christian School basketball team:

Everything goes through him.

On offense, his team looks to him for big plays and big baskets. On defense, his coach, Barry Gray, uses him as the conduit for communication when changing the defensive sets. In Northpoint’s 47-45, buzzer-beater loss to Trezevant on Friday night, Gilliland had to do it all.

They scored 24 points in the loss and shouldered most of the responsibility in keeping the Trojans (1-3) in the game.

“I’ve been proud of his shot selection,” Gray said. “He’s had four games in a row like that. “He’s been efficient offensively, no doubt about that, really when it matters.”

Part of why Gilliland is so important is because the Trojans lost two Seniors from last season that helped with the scoring load. The other reason is because Gilliland averaged 24.6 points last season. Despite being the dominant scorer, he said he doesn’t feel the pressure of not only keeping his consistency in the scoring category, but also being the player his teammates look to.

