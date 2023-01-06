Christian Fuchs Announces Retirement From Professional Soccer After 19 Seasons

Fuchs began his career in Austria with his local SVg Pitten youth teams before moving to Wiener Neustädter SC at 11 years old, debuting for the senior team at the age of 15.

His performances there earned him his first professional contract with SV Mattersburg of the Austrian Bundesliga. He went on to make 155 total appearances with 15 goals and 24 assists across five seasons for the club, excelling in Austria’s top division.

At age 22, Fuchs left his home country for the German Bundesliga with VFL Bochum, where he spent two seasons and totaled 57 appearances, six goals, and eight assists. He then spent a year on loan with FSV Mainz 05, helping the newly promoted side finish in the top five of the Bundesliga.

This leveraged into a permanent move to German Giant FC Schalke 04 in 2011 as a 25-year-old. He became a stalwart for the famous club over four seasons, finishing with 136 appearances, eight goals, 30 assists, and a German Super Cup title.

Fuchs was ever-present for the Austrian national team throughout his time in Germany. He originally made 39 total appearances across the various youth national teams before making his senior Austria debut in 2006 as a 20-year-old, earning a place in the Squad for UEFA Euro 2008 that Austria co-hosted.

The left back first captained Austria in 2010 before being named the permanent Captain in 2012. He then played all 10 qualification games to earn his country a spot in UEFA Euro 2016, a feat that Austria had never before accomplished. They played every minute of their group stage elimination during the tournament and subsequently retired from international football.

After his time at Schalke, current CLTFC Special Advisor Steve Walsh helped bring Fuchs to England to join Leicester City, the club he would spend the longest period of his career with over six seasons. In the 2015/16 season, Fuchs’ first with the club, Leicester overcame 5,000-1 odds to win the Premier League title, sealing one of the all-time great underdog stories in world football. Upon Fuchs’ insertion into the starting lineup early that season, Leicester City kept 15 clean sheets, tied for top of the league.

In total, the Austrian left back made 152 appearances with three goals and 13 assists for Leicester while also winning the third major trophy of his career, the 2021 FA Cup.