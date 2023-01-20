Christ Lutheran School meets $500K donation match goal | News
An Anonymous donor who agreed to match funding for Christ Lutheran School’s construction project dollar-for-dollar up to Dec. 31 has met its $500,000 pledge ceiling. The donor matched the $500K that Christ Lutheran School raised from the community, for a total of 1 million additional dollars raised for the ongoing project.
“I think everybody around here is just floored. They’re just amazed at the support,” said Drew Urban, principal of Christ Lutheran School. “It feels good that Christ Lutheran and its sister congregations and the community say, ‘Hey, we support Lutheran education.’ “
Urban said donations came from all over the community, not just from the Christ Lutheran congregation. “It’s been really fun throughout this process to see people donating and their reasons why. Some people aren’t even connected to Christ Lutheran, but they love Lutheran education, they believe in it and they’re willing to give our students a beautiful facility to have for hopefully the next 100 years. That’s the goal, it’s going to be long-term.”
The construction project will result in a two-court gym, a multi-purpose room and a canopy outside the entrance, among other space expansions and renovations.
“We want to build it right. That’s been our goal, we want to do this correctly, we don’t want to skimp on needs,” Urban said. “We’re not going to be careless with the spending, the gifts we’ve been given by many donors, but we want to do it right, and have everything there that needs to be there, and make it visually appealing, functional and something that this community can be proud of.”
Urban Stressed that the project was an investment for the whole community: “It’s a community project, because we plan on using our facility for community events, if they need it. Our gym will have two courts on it, they could use for city tournaments if they need it. Our multi-purpose space has a presentation area, if we’re doing some type of community event … we want to get more of the community here at Christ Lutheran, and this project helps us do that.”
“We just appreciate the support we have been given throughout the community, our own church, sister churches, LCMS churches, the community, random people who just want to give and help us out,” Urban added. “It’s something Norfolk’s going to really be proud of once this thing opens. We really want it to be used for community events and want to share the word of God through our building, and through people being here.”
The last renovations are planned to be completed by early to mid-October of this year.
.