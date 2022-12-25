“Christ It’s Tomorrow Not Today” – US Soccer Celebrates Jesus’ Birthday Ahead of Christmas Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

Social media is a place for fun, and users can create humor out of anything. The USMNT Twitter handle saw one of their tweets creating such a hilarious moment. It was a birthday message for a US soccer player that evoked humorous reactions from the fandom.

The USMNT wished their young prospect a happy birthday a day before the Holy festival, and that was it. Twitter users made fun of the admin that they were a day early to wish fans. It was the name of the soccer player that caught on with the fans, or we can say fans wanted to create fun out of the tweet.

The USMNT Wishing their forward Jesus Ferreira made fans react hilariously

Jesus Ferreira, who plays as a forward for USMNT and MLS side FC Dallas, celebrated his birthday on 24th December. As his name is literally ‘Jesus’, and fans were gearing up for Christmas celebrations, the tweet from the USMNT official handle made a day for the fans.

Many fans were quick to respond that the admin forgot to schedule the post properly. It was not clear whether they were trolling or didn’t know about Ferreira’s birthday.

Some users wished the soccer player his birthday, while some felt it couldn’t be a coincidence.

Let us see some more reactions from fans to the tweet.

Those were hilarious reactions to an ordinary birthday tweet sending fans into hysterics. It made the day for fans on the eve of Christmas. We can expect the same reactions every year now in this social media crazy world.

Jesus Ferreira, born in Colombia, made it to the US soccer team

Ferreira, born in Columbia, on 24th December 2000, moved to Dallas when he was 10. His father signed for FC Dallas back in 2009. The player joined the FC Dallas Youth Academy in 2009 and spent eight seasons.

The forward received his first call for FC Dallas’s first team in 2017 and has been a vital part of the side since then. He signed a contract with the first team in 2016 but made his first team debut in June 2017. After getting US citizenship in 2019, he was called to play with the U-23 side.

Ferreira made his international debut in February 2020 against Costa Rica. He was named MLS Young Player of the Year 2022 and made it to MLS All-Star Game and MLS Best XI 2022. Forward has a Glorious future ahead with USMNT and will hope to continue improving.

Let us know your thoughts on Jesus Ferreira and USMNT below in the comments.