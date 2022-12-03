Christ Church crushes Johnsonsville for Class A title

COLUMBIA, SC — After a slow start and a scoreless first quarter, Christ Church rode the momentum from a 21-point second quarter to win its sixth state championship in school history — and its first since 2014.

Final score: Christ Church 43, Johnsonville 20.

Christ Church senior quarterback Woods Windham made big play after big play downfield in the second quarter, throwing for 186 yards and two touchdowns. The passing effort forced Johnsonville (13-1) to commit more players in pass defense, resulting in ample running lanes for junior running back Dashun Reeder.

Reeder ran for a 62-yard TD in the third quarter to make it 29-7. Along with a goal-line stand coming out of the half for the Cavaliers’ defense, the Rout was on.

Windham finished the game with 261 yards passing and three touchdowns, finding receiver Jackson Repp for six catches and 160 yards with one TD. Reeder finished with 152 yards rushing and three TDs.

The Cavaliers allowed 15.4 points per game in the playoffs.