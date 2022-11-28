Chrislyn Carr, Morgan Jones adjusting

Chrislyn Carr experienced a pain she’d never known before.

As she watched Gonzaga’s excitement after its 79-67 overtime upset over Louisville, ranked sixth at the time, to start the Battle 4 Atlantis Women’s basketball tournament Nov. 19, she broke down. The hurt she felt was a new feeling.

Sure, she’d experienced losses before. Before transferring to Louisville, Carr’s Syracuse team went 11-18 during the 2021-22 season. In her first two years of college at Texas Tech, the Lady Raiders won 32 games.

For the Iowa native, it wasn’t so much that the Cardinals lost but how the Bulldogs reacted to it. As Carr and Morgan Jones, a transfer from Florida State, are learning, it’s the price that comes with being one of the top teams in the country. Guard Mykasa Robinson has spent her entire career at Louisville and made two trips to the Elite Eight and one to the Final Four during her career.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button