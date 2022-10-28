Chris Webber stops by Michigan basketball practice

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and ex-Michigan basketball standout Chris Webber stopped by practice Thursday afternoon.

Webber was all smiles when posing with his Fab Five brothers, Michigan Coach Juwan Howard. That smile carried over to the Wolverines’ practice, speaking to the team about their head coach.

“You guys have a really good group, and we were just talking upstairs about how Blessed we were coming through college and having great groups of people around us, and really not appreciating it, and didn’t know it,” Webber told the players . “And it’s not for you to think about it too much right now, but just know that your coach; he’s a good dude, and he really believes in you.”

This isn’t the first time Webber has spoken glowingly of Howard. Ahead of his Hall of Fame induction last year, Webber praised his former teammate’s leadership in an interview with The Athletic.

“I’m excited that we’re supporting him while he’s chasing his dream,” Webber said. “I would love for us to have everything, from retirement banners to all of that great stuff. But I feel good right now that they have a hell of a leader. I think all those things come in due time, but I’m sure he’s got work to do getting his guys ready because he’s going to get that Championship that we didn’t. Oh, wait, did I say that? Did I put that pressure on him? Oh, well, they can handle it.”

Webber, Howard and the rest of the Fab Five led Michigan to the national championship game twice (1992, 1993). Before playing for the Wolverines, Webber won three state titles while playing for Detroit Country Day while also earning Michigan’s Mr. Basketball and National High School Player of the Year (1991) honors.

Throughout his 15-year NBA career, Webber was a five-time All-Star and earned All-NBA honors on five teams. He was the 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year.