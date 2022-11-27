Chris Taylor To Host Charity Golf Tournament At Virginia Beach

Dodgers’ star utility player, Chris Taylor, utilizes his platform as a means to impact others beyond the field. As someone who lost a close friend to cancer a few years back, he found himself deeply affected and driven to create the Chris Taylor Foundation.

The foundation’s mission statement supports his desire to give back:

“We aim to raise money to help kids with cancer and help the lives of all those affected. By hosting and promoting fundraiser events, donation drives and more we can provide support, fund research and improve the lives of many!”

The CT3 Foundation is hosting its second annual Drive For Hope Golf Event on Nov. 27th in Virginia Beach.

“The event will be an afternoon of golf, food, drinks, entertainment, and Celebrity auction items as well as a performance by musical guests. All proceeds will benefit Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters and Roc Solid Foundation in support of the fight against Pediatric cancer.”

Previous events have raised over $200K+ for Pediatric cancer. That number continues to be the goal, as Chris Taylor and his fiancee hope this year can be just as successful.

In years past, there have been guest appearances from musical performers like Scotty McCreery, Jake Owen, and Brad Paisley. This year, they have hinted that Taylor’s teammate, Will Smith, will be in attendance.

Don’t forget to tune in for your shot to ask some of your favorite LA players questions as they go live during the event.

Although this event will take place on the East Coast, West Coast fans will have an opportunity to participate in January during their El Segundo event. More details for that event can be found here.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Dodgers news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!