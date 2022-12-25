Chris Sutton makes surprising two-goal Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction

Chris Sutton has made a hugely surprising two-goal Arsenal vs West Ham prediction, when writing his column for BBC Sport.

The Hammers head to the Emirates to take on Arsenal on Boxing Day for a game that is absolutely vital for both sides, but for very different reasons.

David Moyes is under real pressure at the moment, and has already been given a warning by the West Ham owners that results must improve.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners side are flying high at the top of the tree, and currently hold a five-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City.





Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal will represent a really difficult challenge for the Hammers, but can the East London outfit spring a surprise in the north of the capital?

Chris Sutton makes Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction

Most people are expecting a comfortable home win for the Gunners on Boxing Day, aside from the most ardent of West Ham fans of course.

There will of course be the odd few who fancy the Hammers to cause an upset on Monday.

And Chris Sutton is clearly one of those in the minority. The BBC pundit has suggested that it will be a tight encounter at the Emirates:

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the table but we are going to find out in the next few weeks whether they really are title contenders, aren’t we? The break probably came at the worst possible time for them, because of the form they were in, and there isn’t a more significant player they could have lost to injury than Gabriel Jesus. People might point at his lack of goals before the World Cup, but Jesus is integral to them in the way they press, and with his link-up play. He is irreplaceable, certainly from within their squad, so the seriousness of his injury will probably decide whether they try to make some signings in January. I feel like I have backed West Ham to be better than they have been on plenty of occasions already this season, but the one thing they should be here is tough to beat.

Sutton’s prediction: 1-1

I would take a point against Arsenal every single day of the week. Unfortunately, I don’t share Sutton’s confidence in the Hammers though.

We have been incredibly poor this season, while Arsenal have been the Premier League’s best side by a long way.

I think we will lose this one. I hope I’m wrong, but I just can’t see us causing the Gunners any problems, even without Gabriel Jesus.

The Chris Sutton Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction will be wide of the mark in my opinion.

