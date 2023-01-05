Chris Sutton brands Mikel Arteta a ‘clown’ for Arsenal antics

Chris Sutton has branded Mikel Arteta a “clown” for his touchline antics during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle during the week.

The former Rangers midfielder, who is currently Flying high as Gunners manager, was fuming as his team were denied two penalties during the contest.

Defender Gabriel was first manhandled to the ground, before there were cries for a handball in the last minute of the game on Newcastle Winger Jacob Murphy.

Neither were given and as a result, Arteta exchanged words with the fourth official as well as Too boss Eddie Howe.

Sutton felt Arteta’s reaction was over the top and he insists that the Spaniard crossed the line.

He told the Daily Mail: “There is a fine line between being passionate and a clown, and Mikel Arteta was the latter on Tuesday.

“It can be entertaining but it can be embarrassing, too. Should Arsenal have been awarded a penalty for Dan Burn’s pull on Gabriel? Absolutely. Should they have had one for Jacob Murphy’s handball? Absolutely not.

“Yet Arteta lost all control in stoppage time. I took my daughter to see Matilda The Musical on Wednesday and Miss Trunchbull did her best impression of Arteta, stomping, screaming, growling and gesticulating.

“Thank God the fourth official Jarred Gillett didn’t have pigtails or he’d have been getting swung around in circles. I can understand getting caught up in the heat of the moment. It happens. You’re angry. You vent. But Arteta was at it all game, protesting against every decision.

“Newcastle’s Eddie Howe comes across as a mild-mannered man but he was within his rights to tell his counterpart to zip it. Arteta went over the top in his behavior and Arsenal’s players responded by surrounding the referee to claim Murphy handled the ball late on .

“They probably thought, ‘Well, if the boss is getting up in the fourth official’s grill, why shouldn’t we?’

“This could all come back to bite Arsenal. Arteta is risking being suspended from the sideline when his team needs him most. Arsenal’s next five fixtures are Tottenham, Manchester United, Everton, Brentford and Manchester City.

“If Arteta is this wound up by a 0-0 draw with Newcastle — which is no disaster by the way, given the form they’re in — how will he behave in those matches? How will his players behave if they see their manager acting like this?

“Maybe Arsenal will look to use the ‘us against the world’ mentality to their advantage, if Arteta and Co truly feel that the Premier League’s referees are consciously going against them.

“But it’s not a good look when your manager is acting like a clown.”