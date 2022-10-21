Chris Smith named ESPN midseason All-American, Dawgs mentioned by PFF

After seven weeks of football, both ESPN and the Scouting website Pro Football Focus have released their midseason All-American selections for the 2022 college football season. Pro Football Focus named sophomore Brock Bowers a third-team selection and junior Darnell Washington an honorable mention at tight end. Super senior safety Chris Smith was chosen by ESPN.

ESPN wrote of Smith

It’s no secret how much Talent the Dawgs lost on defense to the NFL last season, and they’ve also been hampered by injuries to some key players. But Smith’s consistency and experience have been vital to a Georgia defense that ranks second nationally in scoring defense (9.1 points per game) and third in total defense (247 yards per game). The 5-11, 195-pound senior has three tackles for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

PFF also named Smith to its midseason college football All-Prospect Team.

This is far from a banner safety class, and the best ones at the Collegiate level are Manning the slot. That said, Christopher Smith and Rashad Torrence II have upped their stock with their performances this season. Smith has been outstanding in coverage, allowing only four catches on nine targets for 27 yards. He’s added two picks and a pass breakup, as well.

Smith, one of three returning starters from the 2021 National Championship defense, had six tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception in the 49-3 blowout win over Oregon. Smith was part of a Dawgs defense that held the Ducks without a touchdown, the first time Oregon had been kept out of the end zone since 2017.

If this feels like a bit of deja vu, that is because Smith not only had an interception in the season opener last year, but he also earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after the 2021 season-opening win over Clemson. His interception on Saturday, which came on the next play after Smith had a horse-collar penalty, led to Georgia’s third touchdown of the game.

“It’s kind of the same, the way I jumped down,” Smith said after the game. “But it was a different kind of play formation and stuff like that. I just recognized the formation, and they were kind of running screens off it, to begin with, and just studying the Coordinator and things like that. I knew that it was a screen to go; it was possible to come off of it, and I just read the play, broke on the ball, and made a good play for sure.”

