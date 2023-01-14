Chris Paul’s Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves-Game

It’s Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

However, they will be without their starting point Chris Paul, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: “Chris Paul (hip) ruled out for Friday.”

The future Hall of Famer has missed the last three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the starting lineup.

On the season, Paul is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 26 games.

He is in his third season with the Suns, and over the last two seasons has helped them become one of the elite teams in the league.

That said, they are struggling right now.

They were recently on a six-game losing streak and have lost eight out of their last ten games.

Currently, the Suns are 21-22 in 43 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have gone 7-15 in the 22 games they have played outside of Arizona (14-7 at home).

The Timberwolves come into the Matchup tied with the Utah Jazz for the ninth seed in the west.

They are 20-22 in 42 games and 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, the Timberwolves are 12-9 in the 21 games they have hosted at the Target Center.

Last season, the franchise made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season (when they still had Jimmy Butler on the roster).