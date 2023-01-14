Chris Paul’s Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves-Game

It’s Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

However, they will be without their starting point Chris Paul, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: “Chris Paul (hip) ruled out for Friday.”

