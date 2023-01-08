Chris Paul’s Injury Status For Cavs-Suns Game

On Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Arizona.

However, the Suns could be without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Chris Paul (hip) listed questionable for Sunday.”

The future Hall of Famer has played in 26 games this season and has solid averages of 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

