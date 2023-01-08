Chris Paul’s Injury Status For Cavs-Suns Game

On Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Arizona.

However, the Suns could be without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Chris Paul (hip) listed questionable for Sunday.”

The future Hall of Famer has played in 26 games this season and has solid averages of 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 42.5% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.

The Suns come into the night with a 20-20 record in 40 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are in the middle of a slump and enter the Matchup in the middle of a five-game losing streak (they are also 2-8 in their last ten games).

That said, the Suns are one of the best home teams in the league, with a 14-6 record in 20 games hosted in Arizona.

Over the last two seasons, the Suns have been one of the premier teams in the NBA.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021 and had the best record in the regular season last year.

As for the Cavs, they are 25-15 in 40 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and have gone 7-11 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from Cleveland, Ohio.