Chris Paul Says He Wants To Own An NBA Team After His Retirement

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul has big retirement plans, as he’s thinking of the biggest picture a former player can think of. The veteran point guard has done an incredible job in the league, becoming one of the greatest players at his position, always making a big impact wherever he’s gone.

If that’s the kind of impact he’s made on teams as a player, the one he could make as an executive could be bigger (although Michael Jordan is the perfect example that this isn’t 100% true), but Paul is confident in his chances of making good things as an executive.

The 37-year-old player is still going at it, competing at the highest level in the league, making the Phoenix Suns one of the best teams in the association, but he’s also thinking of life after he retires as a player, Revealing what he wants to accomplish once his playing career is over.

Chris Paul Reveals His Desire To Own An NBA Team In The Future

Chris Paul has big plans for his future, which includes owning an NBA team, eventually. He’s not the first player to express this desire, but it’s pretty clear that he really wants to achieve this. During a recent interview at the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, CP3 revealed what he wants to accomplish when his career is over.

“I would like to be a part of an ownership group after I’m done playing,” the Phoenix Suns star told the moderator.

Paul has been making good moves in the business world, which makes him dream about becoming a team owner soon. LeBron James has stated the same before, with some saying he could become the owner of a Las Vegas expansion team, but nothing is official. We could see the two best friends even teaming up to own a franchise, but they’re still going strong, dominating the game. Once they start slowing down, things could change and we could see this dynamic duo joining Michael Jordan as former players owning a team.