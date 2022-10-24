Chris Paul reaches 11,000 career assists in Suns’ game against Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul was back in a familiar building in a city he still calls home. With his parents, wife, kids and brother looking on, he became the third player in NBA history to reach 11,000 assists.

Propelled by Devin Booker’s 35 points, the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95 on Sunday night.

“There’s been a lot of firsts here at the Staples Center,” Paul said before correcting himself. “Well, Crypto arena.”

With this lob to Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul has become only the third player in NBA history to ever record 11,000 or more assists! They joined John Stockton and Jason Kidd. pic.twitter.com/aPRkWDnuXG — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2022

Paul Assisted on the Suns’ first basket of the game, a 3-pointer by Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked, to give him 11,000 assists.

“I honestly didn’t have a clue until I checked out of the game,” he said.

Paul joined John Stockton and Jason Kidd as the only players in NBA history with that many assists. Paul also became the first player in the league with 20,000 points and 11,000 assists.

“It’s amazing,” Suns Coach Monty Williams said. “I look at him and I’m like, Holy smokes, I get to Coach Chris Paul.”

Chris Paul joins Jason Kidd and John Stockton as the only players in NBA history to record 11,000 or more career assists. Congrats, CP3! pic.twitter.com/IR7QFqk7sV — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2022

Stockton had 15,806 assists and Kidd, now Coach of the Dallas Mavericks, had 12,091.

Fittingly, Paul reached the mark against the Clippers, with whom he played for six seasons and is the franchise’s career assists leader. He mentioned former Lob City teammates Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and JJ Reddick for playing roles in his success.

Paul credits being a student of the game and his many teammates over his NBA career, now in its 18th season.

“I’ve been fortunate to play for a while now with a lot of great shooters, great players in general,” he said, ticking off such names as David West, Peja Stojakovic and now Booker. “I’m privileged.”

Paul finished with seven points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.