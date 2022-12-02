Chris Paul, Devin Booker discuss golf, other topics at Phoenix Open luncheon

When the Phoenix Suns schedule comes out each August, Devin Booker looks for a few dates. Among them are the four days of the Phoenix Open each winter.

Typically, the timing doesn’t work out. Even if the Suns are in town for part of the tournament, the demands of games and traveling make attending a midseason golf tournament difficult. This year, though, fell into place perfectly. The team plays in Indiana on Friday night and then have three days off before a home date with the Kings.

So on the weekend at TPC Scottsdale, Booker and Chris Paul will be there, watching and enjoying the spectacle with hundreds of thousands of fans.

“I’m excited about it,” Booker said. “Most of the time, we’ve been out of town. A couple times, we’ve gotten to experience it. Just the atmosphere.”

Booker spoke Thursday, on a stage at Chase Field for the Phoenix Open Tee-Off Luncheon. Because he and Paul will be in attendance at the tournament, they were the luncheon’s Featured guests — a list that has previously included the likes of Michael Phelps and Larry Fitzgerald.

