“Chris Paul Can’t Play”: When Comedian Kevin Hart’s Son Hendrix Decided to Never Pick Up a Basketball Again

While Chris Paul may not have been his best off-late, with injuries and some off-court scandals keeping him in the headlines, there is no denying that the 6-foot guard is an all-time great. Currently, with the Phoenix Suns, the twelve-time All-Star eyes the long-desired Larry O’Brien trophy.

Having been in the league for 18 years, CP3 enjoys a healthy fan following, with many aspiring to be like him. Despite not having the physical stature of the stereotypical image of an NBA player, the former ROTY has cemented his legacy, courtesy of his elite skill set.

Among the top 10 point guards of all time, Paul is a popular name among the kids, evident from his jersey sales. Having spent so much time in the public eye, it’s no surprise how well-connected the ASG MVP is, a prime example of this being his friendship with Comedian and Actor Kevin Hart.

Appearing on the Jumanji Actor’s show Cold as B*lls, the two would get talking, with Hart Revealing a hilarious story of his son having a pick-up game with Paul.

Kevin Hart reveals son Hendrix’s experience of playing ball with Chris Paul.

Getting into the cold tub, both Hart and Paul were as candid as it gets, with the former recalling a rib-tickling story that involved his son wanting to play basketball. Thus the Philadelphia native decided to dial-up close friend and NBA star CP3.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, with Hendrick’s basketball session with Paul being his first and last. Narrating the story, Hart said, “You know, my son, Hendrix, for a brief moment displayed an interest in the game of basketball, so you know what I did, I called CP.”

The former BET award-winner further added.

“So, I say, ‘CP, my son wants to play.’ So he takes my son to go play basketball. I’m expecting my son to come back on cloud nine. My son looks me in the eye, and goes, ‘He (Paul) can’t play, I just wanna learn from Mr. Radoff, my gym teacher.’

“We had a good time, but he didn’t want to come back,” quipped Paul.



(Timestamp: 7:30 seconds)

The former Clippers guard added how Hart Jr. was literally knocked out with exhaustion, to which the Ride Along actor added, ‘They haven’t touched the basketball since.’

Chris Paul’s decorated resume only lacks a championship ring.

The 37-year-old superstar’s resume boasts eleven All-NBA selections, nine All-NBA Defensive selections, twelve All-Star selections, a five-time assists leader, and a six-time leader in steals.

A member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, the only thing missing from CP3’s resume is a Championship ring, something he came very close to in 2021 but failed to accomplish.

Given how well-rounded the Suns look, hopefully, this time around, they are able to get the job done.

