Chris Olave Nominated for an NFL Rookie of the Year Honor

Mickey Loomis traded up into the 11th spot of the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State, who could become a key player for the New Orleans Saints offense in the future.

Six Rookies are Finalists for the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, one of the highest honors in the league.

