Chris Masse on girls basketball: Loyalsock girls are playing with a purpose this season | News, Sports, Jobs

Loyalsock no longer breaks its post-game huddle by chanting its name or some of the other popular one-word endings like together or family.

This year the breakdown word is “purpose.” It wasn’t always that way but after District 3 power Lancaster Catholic humbled the Lancers early this season it has become popular. Since then, everything Loyalsock has attacked, it has done so with great purpose.

And that explains a lot about how this young team is 5-1 despite competing against a demanding schedule. There are four new starters and a whole lot of growing to do, but by doing everything with purpose, Loyalsock is forging ahead quite well.

“Since the Lancaster Catholic game, we’ve changed we’ve changed everything. We started asking the girls, ‘What is your purpose at practice; what’s your purpose when you set this screen or take this shot?’” Loyalsock Coach Curis Jacobson said. We got run out of the gym against Lancaster Catholic. We weren’t ready. We weren’t prepared for it.”

Loyalsock started 2-0 before losing that game, 48-17. Some might look at it and dismiss it as growing pains coming against a state Qualifier with all five starters back. But Loyalsock doesn’t approach its season or challenges like that.

This is a program which has won consecutive District 4 Class AAA championships, as well as three in four years. Loyalsock has played in four straight Finals and six consecutive state tournaments. Whether experienced or young; fast or tall, the expectations are the same.

Loyalsock expects to win.

The positives generated from that Lancaster Catholic game have helped Loyalsock win each time since. Loyalsock learned from Mistakes made before and during that game, adjusted, regrouped and has come back swinging. The Lancers enter the Berwick Christmas Tournament Tonight with three straight quality wins against Montoursville, 5A District 2 title contender Abington Heights and 6A Williamsport.

“We were a really bad practice team a couple weeks ago but we’ve become a pretty good practice team since Lancaster Catholic. We’ve developed a purpose,” Jacobson said. “We’re starting to understand that every time you’re on the court there’s a job. Every offensive possession, every defensive possession, every drill, every box out, there’s a purpose. You don’t just show up and do it for the heck of it. We don’t have time to do that. That’s something they have really bought into.”

That’s good because an already grueling schedule only grows tougher. The Lancers already have wins against three 5 and 6A teams as well as last year’s fellow district finalist Towanda. The HAC-III again will be a Gauntlet with Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel having reached last year’s state final and semifinals, respectively.

Bloomsburg (6-1) again is loaded and eager to avenge consecutive heartbreaking Playoffs losses against Loyalsock. Hughesville (5-2) has a strong, young nucleus and Warrior Run is better than its record indicates. Add in that Jacobson always schedules as many tough non-conference games and there is no such thing as a sure win remaining. There wasn’t in those first six contests either.

“We schedule ourselves some tough games and that prepares us well,” Julie Ellis said after scoring 15 points in the 46-34 Williamsport win. “They get us ready for situations that we’re going to face in big games and playoffs. We see it all; all year.”

This team also has a chip resting on its collective shoulder. Loyalsock features no senior starters and some may have dismissed them after four starters graduated.

As this team gains more experience and continues working, opponents do that at their own peril.

“A lot of people doubted us this year,” Ellis said. “We know if we believe in ourselves, we can take on these teams.”

It took a loss to get Loyalsock’s attention but now the Lancers are locking in. A team with a purpose to again be a title contender now has a purpose every time it takes the court, whether practicing or playing a game.

“No matter who’s announced at the beginning of the game, it doesn’t really matter,” Jacobson said. “It’s all about doing your job. We say it’s purpose, purpose, purpose with everything we do.”

BUILDING BLOCKS: Similar to Loyalsock, Williamsport has several new pieces as well as a new coaching staff. The Millionaires graduated a large portion of last year’s rotation, including Sun-Gazette all-star Kailee Helmrich. Still, Williamsport (2-3) is playing strong defense and never buckled after Loyalsock built a 10-point lead late in the second quarter.

Williamsport twice pulled within two in the third before the offense went cold and Loyalsock pulled away in the fourth. The Millionaires have some players capable of being threats on a consistent basis with Mia Nieto, Payton Baney and Ella Wilson all having produced double digit games. Ally Chilson is a versatile three-year starter and Cierra Rainier can make things happen, as well as reserves like Taniyah Martin, Abby Mahon and Sydney Crews.

The key now is getting those players clicking on the same night. Too often, one or two have heated up but not the whole unit. The good news is Williamsport is playing the same time kind of stifling defense Coach Justin Marnon’s teams did at South Williamsport as they became a consistent state qualifier.

Williamsport has not allowed more than 46 points in a game and has held three teams to their fewest point totals this season. Maybe it will take some time, but this is a team going in the right direction.

“We try to tell them we either win or lose a lot of times depending on how we handle the pressure teams throw at us,” Marnon said. “Loyalsock is right there with (undefeated) Hazleton in terms of the intensity and pressure they play with and hopefully that just makes our girls Stronger moving forward.”

PUTBACKS: Sheiana Tutler has come back strong from a torn ACL and produced a double-double in Tuesday’s loss at South Williamsport. The senior scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, giving her two double-doubles in her last three games… Watch out for Montgomery freshman Madisyn Miller. In only her fifth high school game, Miller scored a career-high 16 points and made 12 steals in a 55-44 loss against Bucktail. Falin Reynolds scored 16 points and Kayana Walters pulled down 10 rebounds … Canton Avenged an opening weekend loss as Molly Ward scored 15 points and added eight rebounds in a 50-36 win against North Penn-Liberty … North Penn-Mansfield won its first game, edging Cowanesque Valley, 38-30 in overtime. Addison Farrer and Ella Swingle combined for 13 steals, while Kameron Lightener scored 11 points … Chloe Brandenburg continued her impressive sophomore season and scored 17 points as Wellsboro gave Defending NTL-I Champion Towanda a scare in a 47-35 loss.

