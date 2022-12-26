Chris Masse on boys basketball: Williamsport expects more from itself | News, Sports, Jobs

Although Williamsport rallied from eight down and defeated Holy Redeemer, 67-63, last Monday, neither players, nor coaches were particularly pleased.

The Millionaires knew they could play better. Williamsport looked dominant while building a 23-10 first quarter but struggled over the next 10 minutes as Redeemer outscored it by 21. It says something that this team did not buckle, fighting back, taking the lead for good in the third quarter and beating a team which was a basket from last year’s Class AAA state final.

Still, the Millionaires expect more from themselves. After coming so close to winning the last two District 2-4 Class AAAA championships, they want to complete that journey and more. Improving each day is the key and the team seemed to get the message, routing Pottsville, 65-24 just two days later. That is the same Pottsville team which has given Williamsport fits over the years.

The Millionaires (5-1) have won five straight games entering their Christmas Tournament Tuesday, but they want this season to feature a strong start, middle and finish.

“We just have to work together,” guard Jamaire Haden said after dealing six assists against Redeemer. “We have high standards this year. We have a team that can fulfill that standard, so we just have to get into practice and get ready to get better every day.”

Williamsport is a play or two from being 6-0, losing its opener against Scranton Prep after squandering an 18-point first half lead. Regular season losses can be blessings if one learns from them and Williamsport did so, capturing the York Tournament and defeating the host team, as well as Woodland Hills by double digit margins.

At home, though, Williamsport seemed lax again, having to erase a fourth quarter deficit before experiencing Deja vu against Redeemer. This time, the Millionaires made enough plays down the stretch to prevent the Redeemer game from becoming another Scranton Prep, but those lulls are a habit which needs to be broken.

“It’s just having that mentality of always wanting to get after that. You always have a chance to win when you have that mentality,” Williamsport Coach Allen Taylor said. “The guys responded and I’m thankful for that, but we have to clean up some things offensively and we definitely have to play with some more grit defensively and find a way to put teams away when we have that opportunity. We had them on the ropes and let them recover and we can’t allow teams to continue to do that.”

Williamsport Landed that knockout blow against Pottsville. The Millionaires built a 27-8 Halftime lead and kept the Crimson Tide down after putting them down. Williamsport imposed the Mercy rule in the third quarter, going on a 26-9 run.

Now the goal is building on a performance like that.

This is a fairly new-look team which lost several key players to graduation, so it is a process. But this is also a team with a lot of upside. Taylor uses 9-10 players a game and all are making quality impacts. George Whaley has emerged as one of the district’s top guards; Caleb Fausnaught and Jakiha Kline are tough inside and several players can stretch the defense.

Harden fuels a strong bench and Williamsport received an added boost with Thomas Takach returning against Redeemer. Takach is another versatile Threat and scored a game and career-high 15 points against Pottsville.

“The one thing with our roster is we can play a lot of different ways,” Taylor said. “We can play with some size on the floor; we can go inside and we can play with some quickness on the floor and get after it.”

Williamsport has the pieces and now it’s a matter of putting them all together. If that happens, the Millionaires may be capable of not only reaching their standard but surpassing it.

The most used sports cliche is taking it “one game at a time.” Still, it rings true. For Williamsport, though, it’s also about going once practice at a time and getting better each day.

“Being in these types of situations helps us come together and learn how to play together,” Whaley said after the Redeemer win. “We’ve had to work together in some pressure situations and come through and I feel like that will help us build.”

“The more we communicate and do things outside of practice, the more we will come together,” Harden said. “As that happens, everyone will understand their roles and that will help our team grow.”

LIVE AND LEARN: Muncy lost two of three games against surging St. John Neumann and Mifflinburg following a 4-0 start. Like Williamsport following the Scranton Prep game, it appears the Indians might become a better team for going through those frustrating experiences. It sure looked that way last Wednesday at Montoursville as Muncy battered the Warriors, 56-27 on their home court, Mercy ruling a team which has made seven straight District 4 Class AAAA playoff appearances.

Everything was working as the Indians played Relentless defense and received strong performances from all five starters.

“Failure is what leads to success,” Eli Weikle said after scoring 15 points. Yeah, we lost but we’re 6-2. Like Coach (Jason) Gresh said after our first loss, if we go 4-1 throughout the season, we end up having a pretty good record and feeling pretty good going into the playoffs.”

Everyone was feeling good against Montoursville. The Indians built a 28-11 first quarter lead, three players scored in double digits and Noah Confer and Branson Eyer each had six assists.

If this was just a preview of things to come, Muncy may be starting to hit its stride. And if they keep progressing, the Indians could be like Mighty dangerous come playoff time.

“We’re coming off the Mifflinburg loss but they’re a good team and we made some adjustments in practice and worked on some things,” Gresh said. “We’re going to try and keep getting better. (Wednesday) we looked more like ourselves. For the first time all year this was more what I expected out of this group.”

PUTBACKS: Spencer Brion scored 19 points, helping Jersey Shore win its first game as the Bulldogs defeated Midd-West, 76-57. Jersey Shore will play at the Hughesville Christmas Tournament Thursday and Friday. The Bulldogs face Wyalusing in the semifinals, with Hughesville playing Sullivan County in the second game … Speaking of Hughesville, Landen King is Emerging a Threat and had 14 points, as well as 12 rebounds in a 63-55 loss at Danville … North Penn- Mansfield (6-1) has won five straight games and defeated Defending NTL-I Champion Troy on the road, 43-40. Karson Dominick scored a game-high 19 points and the Tigers stayed tied for first with Wellsboro and Athens … Sequan Roberts scored a career-high 25 points for South Williamsport in a hard-fought loss against last year’s state finalist St. John Neumann.

Dr. MASSE’S TOP 5 RANKINGS

1. Williamsport (5-1): The Millionaires will host Paul International out of Washington DC in Tuesday’s tournament semifinals. Prep Charter and Teaneck, New Jersey play in the first game. Williamsport is trying to repeat as tournament champion.

2. Central Mountain (5-0): Off to one of the best starts in program history, Central Mountain is scoring points in bunches, averaging an area-best 75.6 per game. Hayden Pardoe was virtually unstoppable in a 76-58 win at Montoursville, scoring a career and area-high 37 points. Pardoe has reached career-highs in his last two games and point guard Jack Hanna is also averaging close to 20 points per game. Central Mountain has scored at least 69 points in all five games and is 15-3 in its last 18 games going back to last season.

3. St. John Neumann (4-1): After Davion Hill scored his 2,000th career point in a thriller at South Williamsport, Neumann again showed its resolve two nights later, coming back from a five-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Defending District 4 Class AAAA Champion Lewisburg, 56-50. Point guard Messiah Baldwin scored a career-high 13 points and drained four clutch free throws in the closing minutes. Neumann has won four straight against four challenging opponents and Hill has moved within 48 points of breaking Brad Litchfield’s program record of 2,081.

4. Wellsboro (4-0): Despite not having played in 13 nights, Wellsboro looked sharp in a 60-28 win against Towanda. The Hornets have not allowed more than 44 points in a game and have a nice inside-outside game going. Cameron Brought and Hayes Campbell each grabbed at least nine rebounds in every game and Brought matched a career-high with 19 points against Towanda. Point guard Conner Adams and Peyton McClure are both averaging in double figures and help facilitate the offense, combining for 12 assists in that win. Keep an eye on Caden Smith who had five steals.

5 Muncy (6-2): Although Muncy earned some territorial bragging rights against Montoursville, it could be facing them again Wednesday and facing an angry opponent seeking revenge. Muncy plays Galeton and Montoursville faces host North Penn-Liberty Tuesday at its Christmas Tournament. If both win, they will meet for the title a night later.

Players of the Week

Derek Litzelman, North Penn-Liberty and Cameron Brought, Wellsboro: Montoursville beating North Penn-Liberty is not a sure thing and Litzelman is a major reason why. The senior guard is a three-year starter Guiding a young team and scored a career-high 27 points in a 47-36 win against Canton. A three-year starter, Litzelman fills up the stat sheet on a consistent basis and has helped the Mounties reach consecutive District 4 Class A championships. Brought is enjoying a breakout season after playing well off the bench last season. He produced 19 points and 12 rebounds against Towanda and is averaging 16.7 points over his last three games. He also is among the area’s leading rebounders, pulling down 10 per game.

Game of the Week

Central Mountain at St. John Neumann: Two of the area’s top-ranked teams collide Friday. Neumann has done a nice job building a challenging non-conference schedule and this will be one of its biggest tests, coming against the Defending District 4-6 Class AAAAA champions. If you like offense, this could be your game.